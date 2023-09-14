AM/NS International School student Meera Vasan in India Book of Records

The five-year-old has created a record for the maximum number of painting techniques by a student by making 50 artworks using 12 techniques

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 14: Meera Karthik Vasan, a student of AM/NS International School in Hazira, Surat, has etched her name in history with a remarkable achievement. Meera, who is yet to turn six, has been recognised for creating the record by using the maximum number of painting techniques used by a student, according to the India Book of Records’ certificate.

Meera demonstrated her artistic prowess and talent by creating 50 artworks using 12 different painting techniques, namely soft pastel art, cartoon sketching, palette knife painting, finger painting, Mandala, Madhubani, Warli art, charcoal art, acrylic painting, water colour wet on wet, bud painting and printing skill with water colours.

Commenting on Meera’s achievement, Sunita Matoo, Principal of AM/NS International School, said, “We are immensely proud of Meera and her extraordinary feat. Her dedication to exploring multiple painting techniques at such a young age is truly remarkable. Her achievement also demonstrates our commitment to providing students with a nurturing environment that not only allows them to excel in studies but also encourages them to pursue their creative interests. Meera’s achievement will also motivate other students to follow their interests.”

Born in Chennai on October 17, 2017, Meera was just five years, 10 months and a day old when she created the record on August 18, to earn a well-deserved spot in the prestigious India Book of Records.

