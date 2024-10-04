Amol Awasthi, One of the Pioneers Leads the IT Services in Emerging Markets in Dubai UAE

Amol Awasthi is a leading business figure in the IT industry who has spent over two decades cultivating a career that spans multiple continents and sectors. He is an expert recognising opportunities and is well known as a successful entrepreneur especially in Africa and the Middle East areas. Amol Awasthi founded his own company - Catalyst Business Partners (CBP). He led the company bringing modern IT services to these regions that has helped businesses grow and succeed in a world that is becoming more and more digital.

His Career Milestones

One of the Founding member of MirrorPlus Technologies Founder and CEO of Catalyst Business Partners' (CBP) The one who Expands CBP into Africa and the Middle East An Active investor in startups with a focus on sustainability Co-founder Terra Firma Commodities (TFC), Dubai A board member of Senslytics Corporation and The Trip Works Holdings Ltd.

His Journey in the United State

While starting his professional career, Amol Awasthi Dubai joined his first tech company MirrorPlus Technologies in the United State. He was one of the founder employees of MirrorPlus Technologies with penny stock options. During his tenure at the company, he learned more about the IT business and all of its challenges and opportunities. In 2003, American Reprographics purchased MirrorPlus which was a major turning point in Amol's early career. With the acquisition, Amol gained first-hand experience with mergers and acquisitions in the business world. Then in 2005, American Reprographics made it public by issuing its IPO which made Amol Awasthi an even bigger growing star in the tech world.

Starts CBP - The Start of an Exciting New Business

Amol started Catalyst Business Partners (CBP) in 2002 with the goal of giving companies the IT services they needed to use technology to its fullest potential. Initially, Amol focused on the U.S. market, but Amol quickly noticed that the real opportunity for growth lay in emerging markets. So in 2006, he moved to Dubai, UAE and started a CBP subsidiary that started growing in Africa and the Middle East.

Leading with IT in new markets

Under Amol Awasthi’s leadership, CBP became a key player in the development of IT infrastructure in African countries such as Senegal, Guinea, Cameroon, and Egypt. These places faced a lot of trouble due to not having enough technology services but since CBP put in place cutting-edge IT solutions, these areas started to grow very quickly. CBP's success has depended on Amol's strategic vision and his skill at navigating the difficulties of these different markets.

At this point, CBP has more than 200 employees and makes $25 million a year. As an Oracle Platinum Partner and a System Integrator, the company is performing as a start in the IT services field.

An investor and supporter of sustainability

Besides his job at CBP, Amol Awasthi Dubai is a passionate investor in new businesses who specifically focuses on sustainability and new ideas. He is also a co-founder of Terra Firma Commodities (TFC) and has shown his passion towards taking care of the environment to run a good business. Amol Awasthi is also a board member of Senslytics Corporation (which does predictive analytics) and The Trip Works Holdings Ltd. (which plans and organizes trips).

What Amol Awasthi Did for Global IT

Amol Awasthi’s work has had a transformative effect on the IT industry in regions that were once underserved. With his support, Businesses have done very well in the digital area. Amol's leadership has not only made infrastructure better and created jobs, but it has also given African and Middle Eastern businesses the tools they need to fight on a global level.

As an investor, developer, and thought leader, Amol Awasthi keeps pushing the limits of what's possible in the IT field. His work shows how important it is to think strategically, come up with new ideas, and care about the environment.