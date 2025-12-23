Amorepacific Museum of Art Announces 2026 Exhibition Program

PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea], December 23: Amorepacific Museum of Art (Director: Seungchang Jeon) will present two major contemporary art exhibitions in 2026: a special exhibition from its contemporary art collection and a solo exhibition of the acclaimed American artist Jonas Wood.

- Opening in April with a special exhibition based on its contemporary art collection, offering a broad survey of Korean and international visual culture

- September will anticipate the first solo exhibition of American artist Jonas Wood in Asia

Opening in April, APMA, CHAPTER FIVE - FROM THE APMA COLLECTION brings together a broad spectrum of contemporary art with special emphasis on the key trajectories and shifts within Korean contemporary art. Featuring approximately 50 works by over 40 artistsincluding David Hockney, Rose Wylie, Kiki Smith, Gala Porras-Kim, Nam June Paik, Lee Bul, Lee Ufan, and Koo Bohnchangthe exhibition offers paintings, photographs, sculptures, and installations that provide a comprehensive overview of the museum's contemporary art collection.

In September, the museum will unveil the first institutional survey in Asia of Los Angeles-based artist Jonas Wood (b. 1977). Wood is widely recognized for his bold use of color, flattened perspectives, and densely patterned surfaces. Working from personal photographs, family archives, found images, and his own surroundings, he transforms familiar subjects into compositions that are at once intimate and psychologically charged. The exhibition traces key themes that have shaped Wood's world, presenting approximately fifty paintings and thirty works on paper spanning more than two decades of his career.

Through these two contemporary art exhibitions, Amorepacific Museum of Art offers audiences an opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of today's art. A range of on-site programs designed to deepen engagement with the exhibitions will be announced via the museum's website and Instagram.

Amorepacific Museum of Art Website (https://apma.amorepacific.com/)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor