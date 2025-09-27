Ample Missiion Awards of Inspiration 2025 honours India's Real-Life Champions

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: The Ample Missiion Awards of Inspiration 2025 brought together extraordinary individuals whose lives reflect courage, sacrifice, and service to the nation. Founded in 2014 by noted philanthropist and industrialist Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka, the initiative has, over the past decade, become a distinctive platform to celebrate the unsung heroes of India. This year, the awards held at K.C. College, Churchgate, celebrated a diverse set of achievers spanning defence, civic service, arts, environment, and public safety.

Among the awardees was Capt. Pradeep Pattanaik, a Kargil War veteran who displayed extraordinary courage under heavy shelling while ensuring soldiers were supported and martyrs honoured. Dr. (Capt.) Kanta Mukherjee, who provided medical care to our heroes during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Lt Col Manoj Kumar Sinha, was honoured not just for his battlefield gallantry but also for his continued efforts to motivate and guide India's youth.

From the Navy, Lt. Cdr Nidhi Taneja was recognised for breaking barriers as a veteran, mountaineer, and trainer who has inspired young women to embrace service and adventure. Cdr Vijay Pratap Singh, a Kargil hero and defence technologist. From the Air Force, Group Captain Yogesh Pai, an accomplished pilot and mentor, and Flying Officer Itisha Chauhan, who managed critical air operations during Kargil and went on to leadership roles abroad, were both celebrated.

Acts of extraordinary bravery closer to home were also highlighted. ASI Mangesh Naik, who risked his life during the 26/11 terror attacks and played a major role in capturing Ajmal Kasab alive, was honoured as a symbol of unwavering duty. Naulesh Kumar, of the Coast Guard was recognised for leading a daring night-time rescue at sea, while Dy Cmt. Bhupender Singh was celebrated for averting a potential maritime disaster with his analytical thinking and courage under pressure.

The awards extended beyond just uniformed service to citizens and changemakers. Renowned radio jockeys Devangana Chauhan and Salil Acharya were honoured for their contributions to radio and media, and being the voice of modern broadcasting. Brinda Miller, artist and cultural innovator, was recognised for her decades of effort in art and her leadership of the celebrated Kala Ghoda Festival. Dr. Udaykumar Shiroorkar, a lawyer and activist, was awarded for his tireless advocacy of workers' rights and community reform. Anita Patil, the first woman Field Director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, was honoured for her remarkable work in conservation and wildlife protection. Nazim Shaikh, known as Mumbai's 'Aquaman', was celebrated for saving over 300 lives from drowning. Additionally, CISF officers SI Narendra Mohan Sharma, SI Razia Sultan, HC Amit Kumar, ASI Sarvin Kumar, HC Dinesh Kumar and SI Chandra Shekhar Kumar from Mumbai Airport were recognised for their vigilance and integrity in safeguarding and ensuring smooth proceedings for millions of passengers every day.

The day carried special significance as college students from KC College witnessed the event firsthand, drawing inspiration from the real-life heroes being honoured.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka said, "Every awardee here has lived a story that proves heroism is not about recognition but it is about responsibility. Some have stood guard at the nation's borders, some have saved lives on streets and seas, while others have preserved our culture, our environment, and our sense of justice. Each of them have had their own stories, but what really shines through is their honesty and selflessness towards what they are committed to. Their journeys remind us that inspiration does not belong only to books or cinema screens, it is around us, in real people who put service before self. Through Ample Missiion, it is our privilege to celebrate these beautiful individuals whose stories shall be cherished, applauded, remembered, and passed on to generations to come."

For the uninitiated, Ample Missiion has been at the forefront of social work for more than three decades now. From initiatives in education, healthcare, and cleanliness to environmental sustainability, road safety projects, support for marginalised communities, and the construction of public utilities, crematoriums, and temples, the organisation has worked consistently to uplift society.

