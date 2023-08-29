Ample Solutions to Debut at electronica India 2023 - Hall 5 Booth ED137

PRNewswire

Singapore, August 29: Ample Solutions is excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor at electronica India 2023, South Asia's premier trade fair for electronic components, systems, applications and solutions. The event is scheduled to take place from September 13th to 15th, 2023 in Bengaluru, India. Having previously participated in electronica Munich 2022 and electronica China 2023, this marks another significant step in the company's commitment to showcasing its supply chain solutions on a global stage.

"We are thrilled to once again be a part of the electronica series, this time at electronica India 2023. India's semiconductor market is on a growth trajectory, spurred by the surging demand for electronic devices and a heightened emphasis on domestic manufacturing." said Jason Fan, CEO of Ample Solutions. "We are looking forward to expanding our supplier network via this remarkable platform, as well as to engage with fellow professionals and exchange valuable insights."

Ample Solutions' dedicated team will be present on-site to showcase its cutting-edge supply chain capabilities and share more about the world-class quality assurance system that the company takes immense pride in. Visitors can look forward to learning more about these aspects firsthand by visiting the booth.

Date: September 13th-15th, 2023

Venue: Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC)

Find us at: Hall 5, Booth ED137

Schedule a meeting: https://utm.guru/electronicaIndia2023

About Ample Solutions:

Ample Solutions is an independent electronic component distributor that offers global supply chain solutions to electronics manufacturers worldwide. Headquartered in Singapore, Ample Solutions has 8 Asia regional offices and over 500 employees worldwide. With ISO 9001:2015 certification and membership in the ERAI, Ample Solutions has constructed two world-class quality assurance centres separately in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, to provide high-quality components at the shortest lead time to ensure the success of its global partners. Ample Solutions has been named as one of the Global Top 50 Electronic Component Distributors in both 2021 and 2022 by ESM China.

Contact: marketing@ample.sg

Website: www.ample.sg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor