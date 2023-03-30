Amplefy Mastermind celebrating Three Years of Success with WTO, London

New Delhi [India], March 30 (/PNN): Amplefy® Mastermind LLP, based in Bangalore, India, in partnership with the World Transformation Orgsation in London, UK, is proud to announce the 3rd Year of Celebration of Amplefy® - World Transformation Day 2023. The event will take place on the 1st and 2nd of April 2023, to coincide with World Transformation Day, which is celebrated globally on the first Sunday in April every year.

Amplefy® is a global acceleration platform, developed to help Leaders of Change connect with their target audience through a blend of online and offline tactics.

Amplefy® Mastermind LLP, based in Bangalore, India, was established in 2016 by Khussaal Jain, the Founder & CEO. It primarily focuses on providing a platform for Leaders of Change

ie Trainers, Mentors, Coaches, Facilitators, Teachers, Consultants, Authors, Experts, Specialists, and Speakers, to showcase their knowledge and expertise. By partnering with Amplefy®, Leaders of Change can focus solely on their content and delivery, while Amplefy® acts as their personal brand ambassador and marketing partner.

The World Transformation Orgsation was founded in April 2018, to connect people across the world who can make a difference and celebrate transformation. The partnership with Amplefy® for the 3rd Year Celebration of Amplefy® - World Transformation Day 2023 promises to be a power-packed event, with over 60 speakers across the genres of Health, Spirituality, Relationship, Career, Leadership, Wealth, Business, Personal & Professional Development.

The event will feature 30+ hours of live sessions on the 1st and 2nd of April, 2023 from 8 AM to 11 PM IST on both days. Attendees can register for free at www.Amplefy.net or https://amplefy.org/f/wtd2023. The celebration is deemed to be an experience of a lifetime, with like-minded individuals across the world, coming together to transform the world and make a difference in the lives of those around them.

Amplefy® and the World Transformation Orgsation believe that transformation begins with us, and together, a community can be built that inspires people to develop projects that transform lives. Join the celebration for two full days of power-packed knowledge and information sharing at #AmplefyWTD. Celebrate transformation and make a difference in the world because together, we are more than we can ever be alone.

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor