Amruta Rao From Black & White Broadcasts to National Award Glory: Veteran Newsreader-Turned-Producer Triumphs with ‘Shyamchi Aai’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Amruta Rao, a name synonymous with grace, grit, and excellence, has once again proven that true passion and perseverance never go unnoticed. A revered face in Indian households as a newsreader from 1979 to 2004, Amruta witnessed the transformation of Indian television from its black-and-white roots to the vibrant digital era we see today. Now, she has made an extraordinary mark in Indian cinema, winning the Best Marathi Feature Film at the 2023 National Film Awards for her soul-stirring production Shyamchi Aai.She holds an MSc and an LLB, reflecting a strong academic foundation in both science and law.

With a career spanning four decades, Amruta has always followed her creative instincts. Known for her integrity, aesthetic sensibility, and hands-on approach, she has been a powerful force in the Marathi film industry — both respected and admired for her artistry and professionalism.

Shyamchi Aai, based on the revered autobiographical novel by freedom fighter Sane Guruji, is a heartfelt tribute to motherhood and the moral fabric of India. It wasn't just another project for Amruta — it was her mission, her calling. And deep within, she knew the film was destined for greatness.

“I had no doubt this film would receive a National Award,” says Amruta Rao. “I gave it everything — emotionally, physically, creatively. Every decision, every detail, every shot had to reflect the dignity of Sane Guruji's words.”

To bring the early 20th-century Konkan region alive on screen, Amruta personally scouted a 200-year-old heritage home, removed every trace of modernity, and restored it to reflect the era. From antique cars, rare coastal locations, and vintage boats to even ensuring that the actors shaved their heads to maintain authenticity, Amruta left no stone unturned. Every chulha, every vessel, and every costume was meticulously chosen under her watchful eye.

“Today, vintage props are hard to come by and expensive,” she explains. “But I was unwavering. This story deserved to be told with reverence and detail.”

Amruta brings not only a legacy of broadcasting excellence but also an innate understanding of India's emotional and cultural pulse. She has nurtured Marathi films like Phulrani, Haa Mee Maratha, and Manini with the same passion and now continues to share her journey with audiences through her YouTube channel, offering behind-the-scenes reflections on cinema, life, and art.

Shyamchi Aai is more than a National Award-winning film. It's a testament to a woman who has seen the evolution of storytelling, who has stood at the crossroads of media and cinema, and chosen to follow her heart with remarkable results.

