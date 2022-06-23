Amul MD Sodhi injured in car crash, hospitalised in Gujarat

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of India’s leading dairy cooperative GCMMF which owns Amul, met with a road accident on Wednesday night near Anand town in Gujarat. He was admitted to a hospital with minor injuries and his condition is stable.According to Deputy Superintendent of Police BD Jadeja, the car in which Sodhi was travelling turned turtle after hitting a divider on Anand-Bakrol road at around 9 pm.

Due to some unknown reasons, the car driver lost control over the vehicle, which led to the accident. The driver as well as Sodhi were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the locals. Both are out of danger as they sustained minor injuries,” he said.According to reports, Sodhi and his driver were inside the car when it toppled in what appeared to be a major accident. While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, a passerby reported that the car toppled after a tyre-burst while it was trying to save a two-wheeler rider on the outskirts of Anand.Amul. Sodhi has been serving as its MD since 2010. It has a total turnover of over ₹53,000 crore from milk and milk products.

