Amway India Dedicates International Women's Day to Women's Wellbeing with #HerHealthFirst Campaign

New Delhi [India], March 11: Amidst the resounding global call for #InspireInclusion, Amway India, one of the leading Health and Wellbeing companies, stood at the forefront on International Women's Day with an unwavering commitment to prioritize women's health through the powerful #HerHealthFirst approach. The initiative aimed at inspiring and amplifying the crucial discourse on women's health. By organizing a series of events, the company articulated a powerful message to all aspiring women to take charge of their health goals and persist in pushing their boundaries to accomplish their dreams.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajneesh Chopra, Head, Amway India, emphasized, "At Amway, we believe that women are the driving force behind transformative change. In our steadfast commitment to building a healthier India, we recognize the pivotal role women play in their families' wellbeing. Empowered women are key to fostering better health outcomes at every stage of life. Furthermore, by promoting diversity and inclusion for women, there can be a positive ripple effect that reshapes the society for the better."

He further added, "This year's International Women's Day theme, #InspireInclusion, resonates perfectly with Amway's commitment to celebrating women's holistic wellbeing. We focus on empowering women to make informed choices regarding their health and that of their families. We encourage women to embrace self-care, healthy lifestyles, and wellness pursuits. By cultivating an environment where women flourish physically, emotionally, and professionally, Amway aims to catalyze a positive shift toward inclusive wellbeing. It is truly inspiring to witness women taking the lead in pursuing their health goals. With over 60% of Amway Business Owners being women, it's evident of our commitment to promoting health and wellbeing, setting a powerful example. Under the campaign #HerHealthFirst, we collaborate to create a world where women's health is championed and celebrated. As their prosperity and wellbeing pave the way for a more inclusive, promising, and healthier future for all."

Across regions, Amway India hosted a series of online and offline interventions focused on holistic well-being for women under the theme #herhealthfirst. These included insightful sessions on nutrition, beauty, and skincare, along with panel discussions highlighting the stories of women entrepreneurs who have broken barriers and achieved a significant mark in driving health and wellbeing, aiming to build a healthier future for all. Furthermore, while some markets witnessed an all-women Health Run, keeping fitness at the forefront, others also saw successful female Amway Business Owners and beneficiaries of Amway India's women's livelihood program, Nari Shakti, sharing inspiring stories of overcoming challenges and achieving success.

Amway India has been one of the leading advocates for health-conscious individuals striving for excellence. In commemoration of International Women's Day, Amway India echoed a powerful sentiment, encouraging aspiring women to embrace leadership in their health journeys. The company's commitment to supporting women extends far beyond mere words; it is ingrained in its core values. Through initiatives like Narishakti, a women's livelihood program, and Project Pehal, the company exemplifies its dedication to providing comprehensive support and training. These efforts aim to empower women from marginalized communities, thereby contributing to the collective progress and prosperity of society at large.

Amway India, one of India's leading FMCG Direct Selling Companies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amway with headquarters located in Ada, Michigan, USA. Amway is the world's #1 direct selling company with presence in over 100 countries & territories. Globally, Amway is 60+ years old manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods.

Amway's innovation and industry-leading R&D has seen more than 750 patents granted and few more patents pending. Amway has more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technical professionals who extend innovation and science capabilities through 11 locations to deliver global, regional, and local product research and development. Amway India sells more than 140 daily use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Retails and Direst Sellers who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use .

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite is the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand . With its rich legacy of 90 years Nutrilite has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. The company also offers a range of skin nutrition products under Artistry Skin Nutrition™ which is a blend of Artistry skin science and Nutrilite expertise, infused with Nutrilite ingredients that are clean and traceable.

