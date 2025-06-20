Amway India Strengthens its Immunity Portfolio; Launches Nutrilite Triple Protect

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 20: With rising lifestyle diseases and growing health awareness, India is seeing a clear shift toward proactive healthcare. Aligning with the evolving consumer need, Amway India, a leading company supporting health and wellbeing, strengthened its nutrition category offering with Nutrilite Triple Protect. A scientifically formulated, plant-based supplement powered by the natural strength of Acerola Cherry, Turmeric, and Licorice. This potent formulation has nutrients that offer triple-action benefits-supporting immunity, reducing inflammation, and providing strong antioxidant protection for the gut, skin, and immune health.

Commenting on the launch, Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, stated, "As poor nutrition continues to impact over half the nation's health, the need for clean, plant-based solutions for overall wellbeing has never been greater. Today's consumers are prioritizing health like never before, with 52% ranking immunity as the top benefit they seek in supplements - underscoring a growing demand for holistic wellness recommendations. Keeping in mind the consumer needs and as part of our strategic business priority of Accelerating Product Innovation Pipeline, we are happy to introduce our latest innovation - Nutrilite Triple Protect by Amway. This one-of-a-kind formulation brings together science-backed ingredients to support immunity, gut and skin-empowering individuals to take a proactive, holistic approach to wellness. With a health-first approach, we at Amway are committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellbeing and focus on enhancing their healthspan-living not just longer, but healthier lives."

Nutrilite Triple Protect embodies the philosophy of sustainable, plant-based, and evidence-backed nutrition. Each serving delivers 100% of the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of Vitamin C, ensuring support for immune health. The formulation includes Acerola Cherry extract-sustainably sourced from certified organic farms in Ubajara, Brazil-which contains nearly seven times more Vitamin C than Amla. It also includes 40mg of Turmeric Extract (equivalent to 50 times raw turmeric) and 167mg of Licorice Extract (equivalent to six times raw licorice), both sourced from certified organic farms, contributing to its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Made without artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives, this thoughtfully combined formulation has ingredients that support immune, gut, and skin health.

Talking about the power-packed formulation, Amrita Asrani, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, said, "Nutrilite Triple Protect is a testament to Amway India's ongoing commitment to advancing holistic well-being. Packed with Acerola Cherry, Turmeric, and Licorice, this powerful trio has nutrients that come together to support overall health. At the frontline - as a soldier - is Acerola Cherry, used as one of the sources of vitamin C along with ascorbic acid to support the immune system. Next in line is Licorice, as a peacemaker - Licorice exhibits anti-inflammatory & antioxidant properties that may support the body's overall defense mechanism. Finally, Turmeric takes on the role of the protector, neutralizing free radicals and providing antioxidant benefits. Together, these ingredients form a triple-action formulation that works harmoniously to support immunity, reduce inflammation, and provide antioxidant benefits to promote overall wellness."

With Nutrilite Triple Protect, Amway India is reaffirming its commitment to helping millions embrace wellness as a way of life. Backed by 90 years of global expertise in nutrition, Nutrilite continues to lead the way, emphasizing sustainability, scientific innovation, and a commitment to preventive healthcare. Nutrilite's seed-to-supplement philosophy, ongoing R&D investments, and uncompromising quality standards ensure the delivery of world-class quality products with safe, pure, and effective ingredients supporting a healthier future.

Nutrilite Triple Protect is now available exclusively by Distributors/ Amway Business Owners across India, and to know more, visit the company's website www.amway.in.

Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies supporting health and wellbeing, is an ultimate wholly owned subsidiary of Amway Corporation (Alticor Global Holdings Inc), USA, the world's #1 direct-selling company. Globally, Amway is a 65+ years old, US$ $ 7.4 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway's innovation and industry-leading R&D have seen more than 750 global patents granted and a few more patents pending. Amway has more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technical professionals who extend its innovation and science capabilities to deliver global, regional, and local product research and development.

Amway India sells close to 140 daily-use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Selling Partners who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money-back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use.

Amway's first manufacturing facility in India, located at Nilakotai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, has won the prestigious LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as one of the most environment-friendly and sustainable facilities in the country.

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite, the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplement brand, has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. The company also offers a range of beauty & skincare products under Artistry Skin Nutrition™[?], which is a blend of Artistry skin science and Nutrilite expertise, infused with Nutrilite ingredients that are clean and traceable.

