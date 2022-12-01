An Action Hero is hitting the screens on 2nd December: Ori-Plast

Thriller is the genre that never stops entertaining the audience, especially when it is nail-bitingly edgy.

And watching a thriller on large screens is an entirely different experience. After a lockdown-stricken hiatus of over 2 years, people are again going back to cinemas with families and friends.

It is a happy relief in the post-covid world. And filmmakers are losing no chance to entertain audiences with their bests. The latest in the lineup is the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bollywood thriller An Action Hero releasing on 2nd December 2022.

It is a movie of Anand L. Rai's production, directed by Anirudh Iyer. Ori-Plast, the hero of PVC plumbing solutions in its own right, is delighted to announce its association with this movie.

Life changes fast, sometimes even without blinking an eyelid. People in the midst of the whirlwind keep wondering what just happened, how to react to the situation, and what meaning to make out of the new reality!

But life continues. And many times, we end up responding superfluously.

Think of a movie superstar with all his on-screen action heropanti and extraordinary jubilation suddenly finds himself in an utterly contradicting plot in real life. It may not be of his own making. But he, anyhow, ends up at the receiving end as life is never fair. How will he fight back? Will he live up to the reel-life action hero he portrays in movies? Or will he have to get down on his knees? For the answer, visit your nearest movie theatre.

'An Action Hero' is an out-and-out thriller with edge-of-the-seat suspense and drama. Movie superstar Maanav goes to Haryana for an outdoor shoot but gets involved in an accident that turns his life upside down. Aman got killed.

The deceased's brother vows to hunt down Maanav and take revenge. Subplots emerge and make Maanav's life a living hell; a superhero with millions of fan-following suddenly finds himself at his wit's end. We do not want to spoil your excitement. So, no more clues. The explosive performances of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat will never let your thrill go down.

The Cast:

Ayushmann Khurrana

Jaideep Ahlawat

Mirabel Stuart

Hiten Patel

Amro Mahmoud

The Crew:

Director- Anirudh Iyer

Concept- Anirudh Iyer

Writer- Anirudh Iyer

Screenplay- Neeraj Yadav

Music- Faridkot, Rajarshi Sanyal

Editor- Ninad Khanolkar

DOP- Kaushal Shah

Ori-Plast Ltd is a pioneer in PVC plumbing pipes manufacturing in India with a brand identity of'Life Lines ... not just Pipe Lines'. For the last five decades, the Company has been delivering superior-quality piping solutions to millions of homes, industries and farmers.

Their entire range of products conforms to National and International Standards as well as commercial market demands. Driven by a futuristic vision, Ori-Plast aggressively invests in high-end technologies to confront upcoming challenges. Ori-Plast's success is not just limited to businesses and commerce.

It advocates human development, inspires broader participation from different walks of life, and channels corporate resources towards social initiatives like environment-friendly business practices, water conservation, hygiene and sanitation, and, of course, promoting India's glorious history and culture.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor