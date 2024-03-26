An aesthetic space to experience the best of art - WORLD ART CONCLAVE ART EXPO 2024

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: WORLD ART CONCLAVE ART EXPO 2024, India's first Artist Centric Art Expo, is scheduled from 27th to 30th March 2024 at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai organized by ANSWERS ONEWORLD, a full-service Creative and Media Company.

WAC Art Expo 2024 is an Artist Centric Art Expo designed to offer you the best art viewing experience that showcases the creativity and passion of renowned, professional, talented budding artists and galleries. The Art Expo will showcase an array of art styles and forms, such as painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and many more.

WAC Art Expo 2024 is an experience to witness incredible works of art that showcase the diversity and creativity of artists from PAN India & International. Also, you will get a chance to engage in art talks, workshops, seminars, live art demonstrations & entertainment.

WAC Art Expo 2024 is delighted to have profound artists like Pramodbabu Ramteke, Ratan Saha, Bhagwan Rampure, Dinkar Jadhav, Ajay Meshram, P. J. Stalin, P. Gnana, Purnima Dabholkar, Rajendra Kapse, Sarabita Das, Shrirang Badve, Shruti Goenka, Siddhi Piriianu, Sudhir Gangle, Sulochana Gawde, Umakant Kanade, Vittal Muppidy, Ami Patel, Anand Panchal, Archana Sonti, Douglas John, Dr. Kalashri Barve, G. Y. Giri, Jagannath Paul, Jaya Daronde Awatare, Kasturi Borkotoki, Laxman Ahire, M. Narayan, Niladri Paul, Nilesh Vede, Om Swami, Ramani Narayan (Germany), Fionn Wilson (London, UK), Judith Carlin (Miami, Florida), Patricia Turner (Florida, US), and many more renowned & professional artists. We are deeply honoured to have such brilliant artistic minds on board to showcase their artistic masterpiece at the WAC Platform. WAC is an experience for everyone to meet and interact with artists having passion for art.

If you are Art Enthusiasts, Collectors, Buyers, Curators, Architects, Interior Designers, Celebrities, Corporate Professionals or Entrepreneurs, and if you have a keen eye for creativity and innovation, WAC Art Expo 2024 is the exceptional space for you. Here, you can buy original artworks of renowned and professional artists, from a diverse range of art forms and styles.

Do not miss this unique opportunity, visit World Art Conclave Art Expo 2024 to Experience & Buy the Best of Art.

