An Ahmedabad based company ABC is helping entrepreneurs “Take a Break” and come back as better versions of themselves

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 28: Imagine learning without a screen or a projector or a computer or presentation. An informal setting with just you and some fellow business owners. Most people may think they would have to go a few decades into the past to find themselves in such a setting, but this is precisely what a company from Ahmedabad is executing.

ABC, the company has come up with a unique three-day experiential learning programme that helps entrepreneurs and businessmen take a break to get back to the fundamentals, i.e. ABC by way of learning and unlearning. ABC is the brainchild of entrepreneur Mihir Mehta and advertising professional Vasim Habib. They decided to name their venture ABC because the three alphabets refer to the basics or fundamentals and helping participants get back to fundamentals is what their aim is.

“It is one-of-a-kind experiential programme where the participants take a break. A lot of people take vacations, but it is a vacation and not a break. Our programme is an actual break. There are no classes or presentations. There are only discussions and dialogues focusing on three key values – Fun, Think, and Learn – and that too in an informal setting. The goal is to help participants stop, think and learn. It happens in stages, one after the another,” said Mihir Mehta, Co-creator of ABC.

A marketer and public speaker, Mr Mehta has been training and consulting businesses and entrepreneurs for over a decade.

“Most people are always looking for upgrades. They want to upgrade their smartphones, TVs, office, home, lifestyles and everything. But they forget to upgrade themselves. People may think that they are upgrading themselves by reading motivational or self-help books, but it doesn’t work like that. The need is to upgrade themselves, their own thought processes, and everything else they want to upgrade in life will automatically follow. This is what our unique experiential learning programme delivers,” said Vasim Habib, Co-creator of ABC.

ABC conducted its maiden experiential programme from February 17 to 19 in Udaipur with 14 participants, who engaged in a series of fun and learning activities that helped them discover their inner selves.

“It has been an amazing experience. I have learnt how to think and find time for myself. I realised the things I am missing in life. As an entrepreneur, my focus is always on business, but this programme has made me release that the business is separate from me as an individual,” said CA Chintan Pujara, one of the participants.

“There was something new in every session. We know what we need to do to grow our business, but we don’t always know how to do so. The programme has helped me open my brain and expand my horizon,” said CA Nimesh Hariya.

ABC is going to host the second experiential programme from March 17 to 19 and is expecting around 20 entrepreneurs. It is also going to hold similar programmes in Surat and Pune. ABC plans to have two or three such programmes every month.

“For the past seven months, we were working on the broad contours of the programme. We were working on the content of the programme. We are now executing it. We are overjoyed by the response the first programme received and are confident that we will soon be having programmes all over the country,” added Mr Mehta.

