An Automaker, and a Conglomerate, Shaped by the Art of Paying Attention

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 8: VinFast, Vietnam's fast-rising electric vehicle manufacturer, is the product of a philosophy that predates it. Its parent company, Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, has built its success on one principle: putting customers first and at the core. That philosophy, deeply ingrained in every part of its operation, explains not only VinFast's rapid growth at home but also its confidence as it expands into new markets such as India.

In 2025, VinFast reached a milestone unprecedented in Vietnam's automotive history: more than 100,000 vehicles delivered within nine months. For a company that only began producing cars in 2019, this achievement shows how quickly its name has earned public trust. Yet the company attributes its growth not to aggressive expansion but to attentionto listening, observing, and refining what customers truly need.

VinFast's approach is built on three foundations: product quality, accessible pricing, and a service culture that removes ownership anxiety. From the earliest stage of development, engineers and planners ask a simple guiding question: how will this decision affect the customer's experience? This mindset shapes everything from transparent pricing to home-charging readiness, from long warranties to rapid after-sales response. It reflects Vingroup's broader belief that a company's value lies in how it serves people, not just in what it sells.

To understand this thinking, it helps to look at the group's founder, Pham Nhat Vuong. In the 1990s, before Vingroup became a household name in Vietnam, he started a small company called Technocom in Ukraine. The product was instant noodlesordinary on the surface, but revolutionary in that market at the time. Vuong personally met customers, explained how to cook the noodles, and built relationships through direct, sincere contact. His aim was not simply to sell but to understand. The story became part of Vingroup's corporate DNA.

When Vuong returned to Vietnam, this philosophy guided the birth and growth of Vingroup. Whether building hotels, hospitals, schools, or homes, the company's pattern was always the same: study what customers need, learn how the best in the world serve those needs, and deliver something slightly better. Before launching Vinpearl, the company's flagship resort chain, Vuong spent months visiting resorts in Thailand and Singapore, studying how they treated guests. The insights gathered on those trips informed Vinpearl's design, making it more attuned to Vietnamese travelers.

This attentiveness naturally extended to VinFast. Seeing the global shift toward sustainability and the rise of electric mobility, Vingroup realized that Vietnam needed a domestic brand capable of competing internationally. VinFast was created to meet that challenge.

When VinFast began transitioning from gasoline to electric vehicles, many owners at the time worried about service and support. Instead of focusing solely on new customers, the company enhanced benefits for its existing users. It extended warranties on gasoline vehicles to ten years, increased spare parts inventory by half, and introduced mobile service options so owners could receive maintenance without leaving home. These measures reflected a broader truth about the company: it never abandons the people who believed in it first.

As VinFast expands internationally, it brings this same mindset to India. The company views India as a place where its values align with the needs of millions of drivers. Indian customers are increasingly conscious of sustainability and long-term value, but they also expect reliability, convenience, and strong local support. VinFast is working with Indian partners to establish a comprehensive EV ecosystem, including an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu, a growing nationwide network of showrooms, charging ports, and service centers.... Its focus is on affordability and accessibility, building electric mobility that fits into everyday life rather than standing apart from it.

The essence of Vingroup's legacy is not rapid expansion or impressive numbers, though it has achieved both. It lies in an attitude: listening carefully, responding thoughtfully, and serving consistently. From instant noodles in Ukraine to electric cars in Vietnam and now to India's fast-evolving EV market, the company's path has been defined by empathy in action.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

