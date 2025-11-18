An Evening of Connections at Maxvel Pavilion, Dwarka

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Dwarka witnessed a vibrant new chapter in its lifestyle and social landscape with "An Evening of Connections" at Maxvel Pavilion, Sector 10. The evening offered an exclusive preview of a destination where food, fashion, and leisure converge to create a refined community experience.

Maxvel Pavilion is envisioned to redefine the way people step out in Dwarka, presenting a thoughtfully curated mix of dining, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, all under one contemporary roof. Designed to feel less like a 'mall' and more like a premium neighbourhood social hub, Pavilion embodies warmth, accessibility, and sophistication.

As part of its curated brand lineup, Maxvel Pavilion introduces top global names such as Bikanervala, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Burger King, and Got Tea, a blend of comfort and modern cafe culture that perfectly reflects the evolving tastes of Dwarka's residents.

Just 2 minutes from Dwarka Sector 10 Metro, located on a 3-side open corner plot, the property offers exceptional visibility, smooth connectivity, and effortless access. As a DDA-approved freehold complex, it also ensures transparency, long-term value, and investment confidence.

Surrounded by a residential catchment of nearly 10 lakh people, Maxvel Pavilion is set to become the natural meeting point of the neighbourhood- a space where families dine, friends connect, and brands grow with an aware, ready audience.

"With Maxvel Pavilion, our vision was simple- to deliver a premium lifestyle experience right at the doorstep of Dwarka's residents. Maxvel Pavilion is not just a commercial address, it's a space that celebrates the way this city lives, connects, and spends time together." - Rajinder Khurana, Chairman, Maxvel Group

"For us, Maxvel Pavilion is more than a development; it is a continuation of the trust and commitment we've built in this region over the years. Our aim has always been to create spaces that feel meaningful, welcoming, and enduring." - Raju Pardesi, Partner, Pardesi Group

The evening celebrated exactly that- people, conversations, and a shared sense of belonging, marking the beginning of what will soon be Dwarka's premier lifestyle destination.

About Maxvel Group

Over the years, Maxvel Group has emerged as a trusted name in real estate, known for its quality-driven projects and attention to detail. With more than a million square feet delivered across Delhi, Dehradun, Mohali, and Panipat, the Group's philosophy has always revolved around people - creating developments that elevate comfort, convenience, and everyday living. From concept to completion, Maxvel stands for precision, integrity, and a human touch in every square foot. The Group continues to expand its footprint with landmark developments such as Maxvel Alvista, Nobel Arya 1 & 2, Ceremony City, and Grand Courtyard - each project reflecting Maxvel's commitment to thoughtful design, premium amenities, and sustainable urban living.

About Pardesi Group

Partnering this vision, Pardesi Group brings over three decades of experience in hospitality, entertainment, and real estate. The group's landmark ventures such as Jurasik Park Inn, RDX Gym, and Ushay Towers have set new benchmarks in design and community engagement. Rooted in reliability and innovation, Pardesi Group's legacy continues to grow through projects that combine strong business sense with a deep understanding of how people connect and thrive.

About Maxvel Pavilion

Maxvel Pavilion itself represents the coming together of these shared values. Conceptualised as Dwarka's new social heart, it blends modern architecture with a people-first design philosophy. The project features a striking glass facade, spacious atriums, and a brand mix that balances global names with homegrown favourites. Each detail, from the curated dining experiences to the open, sunlit walkways, has been designed to make visitors feel at ease, turning everyday outings into meaningful moments. Beyond being a shopping or dining venue, Maxvel Pavilion aims to become a lifestyle landmark, a place where relationships grow, memories are made, and the spirit of Dwarka finds its modern expression.

