An Iconic Partnership, Hafele Welcomes Sachin Tendulkar as Brand Ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Hafele, a global leader in the interior solutions segment, with an international legacy of over 100 years, announces its collaboration with the cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, as the brand ambassador for its Indian Subsidiary. This partnership marks the coming together of two legacies known for their precision, commitment to quality and values.

Revered internationally as the ‘God of Cricket' and recognised world-wide for his outstanding performance over a career spanning 20 years, Mr. Tendulkar embodies excellence, integrity and a relentless pursuit to perfection – values that resonate deeply with Hafele.

As a brand ambassador, Sachin will collaborate closely with Hafele to amplify the brand's purpose, Maximising the value of space. Together, and inspire customers to elevate their spaces with Hafele's state-of-the-art interior solutions.

“We are honoured to welcome Sachin to the Hafele family,” said Mr. Frank Schloeder, Managing Director – Hafele South Asia. “We believe he is the perfect fit for our brand especially given his passion for cooking and preparing delicacies in his kitchen. Who better than him to bring our contemporary interior solutions to the forefront and highlight their efficient functionality, cutting edge technology and enhanced aesthetics.

Furthermore, his perseverance and attention to detail align perfectly with our brand values. With Sachin on-board we are eager to embark on this journey of inspiration and innovation, revolutionalising the way people perceive and maximise the value of their space.”

Sachin Tendulkar expressing his enthusiasm, said, “I am very happy to be partnering with Hafele. We embarked on this journey because we felt there's a great value match between our teams. I have been passionate about food and cooking, and a good kitchen is what enables delicious joys for every family. With young Indians aspiring to be the best at everything they do, they seek solutions which are innovative and cutting-edge. While visiting Hafele's Design Centre, I saw this in action. The brand philosophy of maximising the value of space stood out for me. I look forward to this relationship and wish the teams at SRT Sports Management (SRTSM) and Hafele all the very best as we continue to work closely on our joint objectives.”

The partnership between Hafele and Sachin Tendulkar marks the beginning of an extraordinary chapter. Together we look forward to inspiring our customers to create homes that not only reflect their unique personalities but also enhance their everyday living.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003. The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Interior Lighting, Water Solutions and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Kolkata. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele's design showrooms are hubs of international home interior trends and cutting edge designs presented in a world-class environment, where customers can see home solutions in their inherent applications. These showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts stationed at the showroom.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of 1500 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 180 shops along with over 500 direct dealers and 90+ distributors who in turn cater to over 10000 satellite dealers. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

Maximising the value of space, Together:

Hafele's history is a story of consistent movement from furniture to the door into the room. Our path has led from functionality to atmosphere and connectivity and on to a sustainable view of the customer process – from product development to after sales support. In addition to our dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, this passion for meeting customer needs has been an essential part of our DNA since the foundation of the company by Adolf Hafele. And that is what we want to continue to strengthen in the future.

Hafele's brand purpose, 'Maximising the value of space. Together,’ serves as a guiding compass, leading us in crafting holistic and sustainable environments for our customers where they can enjoy the multiplied benefits of their living and working spaces.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor