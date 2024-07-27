An Insight into Sarok Chemicals: From Lab to Market

Leading Pigment Producer

New Delhi (India) July 27 : ‘Let us adore blue, together' says the tagline of Sarok Chemicals. This aptly defines the leading Manufacturer and Exporter of Alpha Blue. Internationally acclaimed Sarok Chemicals follows core principles of keeping customers, quality, and credit supreme. Since the acquisition of the company in 2003, it's continuously expanding and exporting the line of Phthalocyanine Pigment: Alpha Blue & its various grades. These grades include Textile Grade, Plastic Grade, Paint Grade, and Fine Grade. It has consistently built the reputation and stands tall in global market.

Sarok Chemicals are recognised for its Pigment Blue 15.0 & 15.1. Its Phthalocyanine Blues are specially crafted for plastic industry with great heat stability along with paint industry. Pigments made by Sarok work with all plastic media including LDPE, LLDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, EVA etc. With a commitment to setting benchmark in quality and focus on customer satisfaction, Sarok Chemicals matches the international market standards. Thereby, it has also received ISO certification. Moreover, the company's Alpha Blue pigment also known as Phthalocyanine Blue 15.0 & 15.1 stands as a testament to their expertise. They compete and shine bright with the big shots of pigment industry. Their entire business model is centred at the heart of quality control. Before giving out the finished product in the market, Sarok Chemicals finely ticks all boxes of testing. They have a high-tech R&D proceeding. Under this, their laboratories are equipped with advance machinery that checks the product quality meeting international standard. Along with that, all safety measures are being taken.

Sustainability is a key pillar of Sarok Chemicals’ operations. The company has implemented a zero-waste policy, recycling all by-products to minimize environmental impact. This dedication to eco-friendly practices, combined with their innovative production techniques, sets Sarok Chemicals apart in the industry. They have established themselves as a trusted name, known for their top-tier pigments that enhance products across various industries. The company's pigment is more than just a product. Its Saroks' promise of quality and reliability. By exporting such finely crafted pigments, the company has made a significant impact on the global market. Their products are used in a various application, enhancing the functionality of end products across various industries.

Sarok Chemicals' core business strategy ensures that their pigments meet the stringent standards required for international trade. And since they pride rigorous quality control measures, every batch of Sarok's pigment undergoes meticulous testing to ensure it meets the company’s exacting standards. This commitment to excellence has earned Sarok Chemicals a stellar reputation for producing pigments. All these factors not only meet but exceed the expectations of their clients gaining complete customer satisfaction.

Environmental responsibility is also a cornerstone of Sarok Chemicals’ operations. The manufacturing facilities and a team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to research and development sets it apart. Such prestigious recognition is a testament to the company’s adherence to the highest standards in production, safety, and environmental management. Clients at Sarok are assured that they are receiving products that meet globally recognized benchmarks of quality.

It's journey from a modest beginning to a respected global player highlights Sarok Chemicals' vision and dedication. Their pigments, crafted with precision and care, meet the highest international standards and continue to make a significant impact worldwide. With a legacy of excellence and a future focused on sustainable practices, Sarok Chemicals is set to maintain their leadership in the market.



Sarok Chemicals: Delivering high-quality pigments, Meeting the evolving needs of industries around the world. Explore and Connect with Sarok Chemicals via https://sarokchemicals.com/

