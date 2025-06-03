ANACITY Partners with Spintly to Deploy IoT-Powered Smart Access Mobile Apps Across Commercial Offices

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 3: In a strategic move to enhance convenience and security across large commercial office, ANACITY, a leading SaaS enterprise technology provider in workplace experience and residential community management, has partnered with Spintly, an access control and physical security specialist, to digitise workplace access with IoT-based smart access controls. ANACITY is part of the ANAROCK group. The integration brings smartphone-enabled, keyless access control to commercial office spaces powered by ANACITY, significantly improving the way employees and visitors access secure premises.

Currently live across multiple business parks though ANACITY-powered enterprise grade white labelled mobile apps, the Spintly smart access control system replaces traditional keycards, fobs, and physical registers with a seamless, mobile-first entry experience. The solution leverages Bluetooth, NFC, cloud computing, and wireless IoT connectivity to enable touchless access, eliminating bottlenecks at entry points and reducing dependency on physical security infrastructure.

Beyond convenience, the solution offers real-time access logs, instant alerts for unauthorised attempts, and role-based access control, empowering security teams to manage operations with greater agility and oversight.

Elaborating on the partnership, Shajai Jacob, MD & CEO, ANACITY, said, "At ANACITY, our mission is to digitise every aspect of the workplace experience in order to help developers, asset owners, and facility managers engage and create delightful experiences for their tenant communities that come to work everyday. Our partnership with Spintly makes access smart, frictionless, data-driven, and future-ready. It is one more step in our commitment to developing tech solutions for smarter, more connected workplaces and residential communities."

Rohin Parkar, Co-Founder & CEO, Spintly, added, "We are excited to partner with ANACITY to bring our cutting-edge access technology to their rapidly growing commercial portfolio. Our SDK integration with the ANACITY community management super-app makes it very easy for users to access their office spaces using their smartphones and also simplifies visitor access. ANACITY partnership is extremely strategic for our growth in India and the rest of the Asia Pacific region which represents a huge growing market."

Smart access is among the most popular features across ANACITY's commercial portfolio, which also includes modules for visitor management, facility bookings, feedback, helpdesk, asset maintenance, carpooling, concierge services, and in-campus food ordering, offering an integrated digital workplace experience.

With over 30 million sq. ft. managed, ANACITY continues to power the digital transformation of workplace communities across India, Middle East, and globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor