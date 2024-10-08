analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo set new benchmarks for innovation and industry collaboration

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8: Messe Muenchen India successfully concluded its highly anticipated and largest edition of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo on a record-breaking note at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The triad events, which took place from September 26th-28th solidified its status as the most influential platform for the laboratory, analytical, and pharmaceutical industries, bringing together top international and home-grown machinery manufacturers, suppliers of analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, leading pharma companies, research laboratories, consultants & industry experts from across the globe, and key government officials.

The event themed, 'Epicentre of Progress', was inaugurated by Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industry & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana. This global trade fair showcased solutions for the entire value chain in the pharma, laboratory, and analysis segments to user industries such as pharma, biotech, chemicals, F&B, and more. The triad event enabled the exchange of ideas and unlocked business opportunities among contented exhibitors and visitors, fostering mutual growth and prosperity on an international scale.

The trade fair's standout features included the Buyer-Seller Forum and Hosted Buyer Program, designed to maximize business networking opportunities. The Buyer-Seller Forum provided a dynamic platform for exhibitors to engage directly with top decision-makers. The Hosted Buyer Program attracted buyers from countries such as Russia, Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, South Africa, the Philippines and over 25 cities from India, offering exhibitors an excellent opportunity to connect with international buyers and explore cross-border business opportunities. Together, these initiatives delivered a robust networking experience, driving global partnerships and business growth.

The edition featured the International Pavilion and the Software Technology Pavilion. The International Pavilion hosted a diverse range of global exhibitors offering unique opportunities for visitors to engage with them. The Software Technology Pavilion, designed to highlight the latest advancements in software technology, presented innovations in AI, ML, QMS, MES, IoT, LIMS, Robotics, Digitization, and Automation.

Another major highlight of the event was the series of insightful conferences that offered valuable perspectives across various sectors. Sessions covered critical topics such as regulatory and compliance challenges for India's pharmaceutical industry, building a robust ecosystem for food testing labs, and technological advancements that address the confluence of quality, compliance, and cost. The Pharma World CaseCon provided a deep dive into real-world industry challenges, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration. Additionally, the Career Connect initiative provided young talent with the opportunity to engage with leading pharmaceutical organizations, paving the way for the next generation of professionals in the industry.

Reflecting on the event's success, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, "The success of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2024 reflects the tremendous growth and innovation happening within the laboratory and pharmaceutical industries. This year's event brought together a diverse array of technologies and solutions, fostering meaningful collaborations and driving the industry forward. As we continue to support the advancement of these critical sectors, we are proud that our platform serves as a catalyst for progress, innovation, and global partnerships."

analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo is jointly organized with Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA). Chandrahas Shetty, President of the Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA), remarked, "This year's edition has not only set new benchmarks in terms of participation and engagement but also highlighted the critical role that advanced technologies and sustainable practices play in shaping the future of laboratory and analytical sectors. We are proud to co-organize such a transformative event and look forward to continuing our mission of fostering industry progress and partnerships."

Pharma Pro&Pack Expo is jointly organized with Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturers' Association (IPMMA). Harshit Shah, President, IPMMA, said, "Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2024 has once again demonstrated its critical role in driving innovation and collaboration across the pharmaceutical processing and packaging sectors. The overwhelming response from exhibitors and visitors showcases the industry's dedication to embracing advanced technologies and sustainable solutions. As we look toward the future, Pharma Pro&Pack Expo will continue to be a key platform for fostering growth, building partnerships, and addressing the evolving needs of the pharma industry."

Exhibitor Testimonials

"The experience at analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo 2024 has been nothing short of outstanding. From the moment the doors opened, we were impressed by the quality of conversations we had with visitors. These weren't just casual chatsthese were focused discussions with decision-makers who are shaping the future of the industry. We came here to showcase our latest offerings in analytical instruments and lab technology, but we left with a deeper understanding of the challenges and needs of the industry. After participating in this trade, I'm more confident than ever that we're headed in the right direction and I'm excited for what's next."

* Manabu Sakamoto, Managing Director, Shimadzu Analytical India (SAIP)

"Participating in Pharma Pro & Pack Expo 2024 was a truly meaningful experience, dedicated entirely to empowering our partners and highlighting how they can leverage our transformative solutions. This platform reinforced our commitment towards the industry and provided our partners valuable insights into the future of pharmaceutical processing, leaving us inspired and excited for the opportunities ahead."

* Rizwan Khan, Director - Sales, Marketing & Projects, Glatt India

Visitor Testimonials

"Visiting analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo has been a rewarding experience. The trade fairs brought together an impressive range of laboratory and analytical solutions under one roof, and the one-on-one sessions with exhibitors made it easy to find the right technologies for our needs. I've come away with a better understanding of the industry's direction and key partnerships that will shape our next steps."

* Gouri Prasad Nanda, Vice President & Head Investigations - Quality, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

"Pharma Pro&Pack Expo was an efficient way to explore the latest advancements in pharmaceutical processing and packaging machinery. The dedicated sessions with exhibitors and the industry insights gained through the trade fair have been invaluable. We are leaving with fresh ideas and solutions that will elevate our manufacturing processes in the months to come."

* Satish Agrawal, President (Tech & Operations), Ajanta Pharma Ltd

A landmark development

During the event, analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo has officially been rebranded as Analytica Lab India, reflecting its evolution as a more comprehensive platform for the laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology sectors. The new identity aligns with the global analytica brand, enhancing its international appeal and reinforcing its commitment to innovation, knowledge-sharing, and driving industry-wide progress in India's rapidly growing laboratory market.

"As the Indian laboratory and analytical market continues to expand, this rebranding to Analytica Lab India marks a pivotal step in strengthening our position as a leading platform for innovation and collaboration," said Avisha Desai, Business Unit Head - Consumer & Capital Goods and International Business, Member of Management Board, Messe Muenchen India. "By aligning with the global analytica brand, we are amplifying our reach and reinforcing our dedication to advancing the latest technologies, solutions, and industry knowledge within India and beyond."

Looking ahead

With the success of the 2024 edition, the organizers are already gearing up for even bigger and more impactful events in 2025. As the demand for cutting-edge laboratory technologies and advanced pharmaceutical solutions continues to grow, analytica Lab India and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo will remain at the forefront, providing a robust platform for the industry's future.

Trade Fair dates in 2025:

analytica Lab India 2025 - April 23-25, 2025, in Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

analytica Lab Africa 2025 - July 8-9, 2025, in Johannesburg Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

analytica Lab India and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2025 - September 18-20, 2025, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor