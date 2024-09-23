Analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo to host the largest-ever edition in Hyderabad

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Following a highly successful edition in 2023, analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo along with Pharma Pro&Pack Expo are set to make their mark in Hyderabad, the pharma hub of India, from 26-28 September. This year's event will be the largest edition to date, featuring over 500+ technology suppliers from 14+ countries.

analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo have firmly established themselves as product launch platforms for exhibitors, where cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough technologies are unveiled. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to witness the latest advancements firsthand, as companies introduce pioneering solutions. These three co-located trade fairs bring together a wide array of technologies under one roof, covering the entire spectrum of laboratory technology, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and packaging.

Key highlights of this edition include the International Pavilion and the Software Pavilion. The International Pavilion showcases a diverse range of global exhibitors, bringing cutting-edge solutions and technologies from around the world to Hyderabad. This area underscores the event's international appeal, offering unique opportunities for visitors to engage with leading technology providers and foster cross-border collaboration. The Software Technology Pavilion, designed to highlight the latest advancements in software technology, will present innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Quality Management System, MES, IoT, LIMS, Robotics, Digitization, and Automation.

Together, these pavilions provide a comprehensive platform for exploring the latest technological advancements and enhancing your business through global and software-driven insights.

An Extensive Support Program for Industry Professionals

Knowledge-rich Conferences:

The 2024 edition of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo will offer an extensive support program tailored to empower industry professionals.

Day 1 will feature the Anacon Technology Showcase in collaboration with Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA) and a session on building the ecosystem for Food Testing Labs in India, presented in collaboration with Association of Food Scientists & Technologists India (AFSTI). On Day 2, the conference will be conducted on technology Advancements in partnership with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), and Day 3 will see a conference on Pharma World CaseCon with Pharma State Academy, along with a Career Connect session hosted by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA).

Attendees will explore topics ranging from smart manufacturing, cyber security, and technological advancements to quality and compliance, with a key focus on preparing for the future.

Buyer-Seller Forum & Hosted Buyer Programme

Designed to enhance business networking, the Buyer-Seller Forum at this event offers a dynamic platform where exhibitors can connect directly with top decision-makers. This exclusive forum facilitates meaningful interactions and helps forge valuable partnerships. Additionally, the Hosted Buyer Program brings in buyers from various countries, including Russia, Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, South Africa, and the Philippines. This program provides an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to engage with international buyers, expanding their reach and fostering cross-border business opportunities. Together, these initiatives ensure a comprehensive networking experience, driving global connections and business growth.

Innovation Launch Pad

The trade fair will also feature 50+ exhibitors showcasing over 120 new product and technology launches. This Innovation Launch Pad will give attendees a first-hand look at the advancements set to transform the industry.

Reflecting on the upcoming edition's scale, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, "It is with great anticipation that we present the largest-ever edition of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo in Hyderabad, a city synonymous with pharmaceutical excellence. This event holds considerable significance for the pharma and laboratory technology industry, as it serves as a pivotal platform for advanced technological solutions and high-level discussions. We are committed to providing industry professionals with a distinctive opportunity to engage with state-of-the-art innovations, encourage meaningful partnerships, and enhance their strategic outlook through exposure to the latest developments in smart manufacturing, automation, and regulatory compliance. This event will undoubtedly contribute to shaping the future trajectory of the industry."

analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo is jointly organized with Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA). Chandrahas Shetty, President of the Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA), remarks, "Our longstanding partnership with analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo continues to be a cornerstone in advancing the analytical instruments and laboratory technology sectors. As the event expands in scale and scope, it solidifies its position as the leading trade platform for the pharmaceutical, life sciences, and laboratory technology industries in India. This collaboration not only encourages innovation but also drives knowledge sharing and industry-wide growth, reinforcing our shared commitment to advancing the sector."

Pharma Pro&Pack Expo is jointly organized with Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturers' Association (IPMMA). Harshit Shah, President, IPMMA, says, "The synergy between IPMMA and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo creates immense value for the pharma industry and underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in driving technological progress and enhancing operational efficiencies. As India's largest pharma machine manufacturers association, IPMMA is committed to creating the right platform for pharma companies and machine makers to discuss challenges and future-ready solutions.

