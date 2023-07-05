Anand Maheswaran curated Helmet and Heels!

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 15: As the sun began to set on a perfect summer evening, the roar of engines echoed through the air as bikers of the riding communities like Devils On Wheels and SiR, headed by Lalit Singh, Azeem, and Ganesh, reached the most favourite CBD destination, JUSTBLR ARENA. The Glitz of the party were Ananth Narayan and his beautiful wife Ruchi, Syed Salam, Gang of models -Marcha, Ankita, Shubhi, Ayesha, Harsha, Megha, Ankita, Akshatha, Soumya, Christyln and Ayushi.

The event, aptly named Helmet and Heels, was organised by Anand Maheswaran and Team Just Blr and was quite a unique one. It started with Comedian Namit ripping the biker audience into splits and Diya Malik, the numero comedian poet adding more laughter to the slipping and falling heels. Not to leave behind the singer Santosh aka sp bala subramian who did an unforgettable jugalbandi with Dj Zac.

And what a feast it was! Wine dine and elated dance was the order of the night, satisfying the appetites of even the heartiest of bikers and the glamourous crow

But of course, the real highlight of the evening was the music, with an electrifying performance from Dj Zac. The Steel Pistons, the crowd was on their feet, dancing and cheering along with every riff and drumbeat.

As the night wore on and the moon rose high overhead, the party showed no signs of slowing down, with bikers of all ages and backgrounds coming together to celebrate the freedom of the open road and the camaraderie of the biking community.

All in all, it was a night to remember, and the bikers and models were seen mouthing on the mic that they can’t wait to come back to the next party at Justblr Arena!

