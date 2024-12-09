Anand Mahindra highlights Mahindra Group's commitment to Rajasthan at Rising Rajasthan Global Summit

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 : Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 on Monday at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, emphasized the company's longstanding relationship with Rajasthan and its commitment to driving economic growth in the state.

"Our company's history with Rajasthan is indeed a long one, spanning over two decades. We've been manufacturing tractors near Jaipur since 2002," Mahindra stated, highlighting the group's significant presence in the state across multiple sectors.

He pointed to the success of Mahindra World City Jaipur, which has emerged as a prime destination for foreign investment. Since its inception, the integrated business hub has attracted 143 companies with an investment of over Rs7,000 crore, creating 63,000 jobs and generating Rs23,000 crore in exports.

Mahindra encouraged potential investors, saying, "This is for all investors here wanting to come to Rajasthan whether manufacturing or services, it's a plugin-play venue that will allow you to leap frog your business strategy instantly. Club Mahindra has 6 properties across the state."

Mahindra also highlighted the group's investments in tourism and renewable energy. With six Club Mahindra properties across Rajasthan, the company continues to promote the state as a tourist destination.

Additionally, Mahindra announced an expansion of the group's solar energy projects in Rajasthan, with current capacity of 1 GW set to grow to 2.8 GW, backed by an investment of Rs11,000 crore.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, taking place from December 9 to 11, has attracted global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The event, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, is a platform to showcase Rajasthan's progress in development, innovation, and industrial growth.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, attributed this trust to the state's updated policy framework, including the launch of nine new policies on December 4 to enhance the business ecosystem.

