Anand Padmanabhan, President - IRIS Business LLC, elected to the board of XBRL International

New Delhi [India], January 27: IRIS Business Services Ltd, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for regulatory compliance and reporting, proudly announces that Anand Padmanabhan, President - IRIS Business LLC, has been elected to the board of XBRL International, further solidifying our commitment to advancing XBRL as a global standard for digital reporting.

Bringing a wealth of experience from the industry, Anand's election to the board underscores the company's dedication to helping shape the future of business reporting. His strategic insights and forward-thinking approach align seamlessly with IRIS' mission to empower regulators and organizations with cutting-edge solutions for efficient financial and business reporting using the standard.

"We are delighted to see Anand take on this important role with XBRL International," said K Balachandran, co-founder of IRIS. "His deep understanding of the industry and unwavering commitment to innovation make him an invaluable asset to the board. This appointment reflects our continued pursuit of excellence in digital reporting solutions."

Iris Business Services Limited, an Indian-listed fintech company operating in the RegTech space, has been providing compliance, data, and analytics solutions to businesses in 52 countries for over 23 years since its establishment in 2000. IRIS is headquartered in Mumbai, India and has subsidiaries in USA, Singapore and Italy. The company has established itself as a leader in the industry and offers a range of products that cater to the specific needs of organizations and regulators across different industries and geographic regions.

The company's flagship product, IRIS iFile, helps regulators automate compliance processes, reducing costs and enhancing efficiency globally. Other notable offerings include IRIS GST for tax compliance, IRIS iDeal for automated banking reporting, and Carbon for XBRL and iXBRL data preparation. Appointed as the Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) for e-invoicing and a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) for Indian companies, IRIS offers comprehensive solutions for Enterprise compliance and data management. Marquee clients of IRIS include Reserve Bank of India (RBI); ACRA, Singapore; DBD, Thailand and Tadawul Stock Exchange, Saudi Arabia, among others. Awarded as Best Taxtech and Best Fintech, IRIS continues to innovate in the ever-evolving regtech landscape.

