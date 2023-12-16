“Anand Raaj Anand (ARA)’s ‘Yaar Da Vyah’ – Your New Go-To Party & Wedding Anthem!”

Dance Along as ARA Takes Center Stage with II Music in this Celebration Extravaganza!

New Delhi (India), December 16: Music enthusiasts get ready to groove and celebrate with the ultimate party anthem, “Yaar Da Vyah,” by the legendary Music Machine, Anand Raaj Anand (ARA), in collaboration with II Music.

This much-awaited song is set to be the heartbeat of every celebration, set to be the life of every party, and the go-to melody for weddings and parties. Anand Raaj Anand, the maestro behind the mic, composer, and lyricist, is back to captivate your senses. But here’s the kicker – he’s not just singing; he’s owning the spotlight on screen, infusing the song with his unmatched energy.

On the creative front, celebrity choreographer Mayuresh Wadekar, known for his magic on Dance India Dance and roles in movies like ABCD, has brought the song to life with his moves. But that’s not all – the dance sensations Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, along with the charismatic Chirag Salujas, elevate “Yaar Da Vyah” to new heights with their incredible moves. Anand Raaj Anand is set to take the celebration to a whole new level.

Anand Raaj Anand shared his excitement, saying, “This song is a testament to the power of celebration, and I can’t wait to share it with the world. I'm thrilled to collaborate with II Music for the release of ‘Yaar Da Vyah.”

“Rohit Sobti, Co-Founder of II Music, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to have Anandji on board and starting with Party Anthem Yaar Da Vyah. His talent , legacy of work and energy are unmatched. He has created the mass sound with Yaar Da Vyah and we look forward to making it reach the whole Bharat.

‘Yaar Da Vyah’ is a celebration of music and dance, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it. Don’t miss out on the ultimate party anthem of the year. Get ready to groove and celebrate with “Yaar Da Vyah” by Anand Raaj Anand and II Music.

About II Music:

II Music is a label dedicated to promoting independent music, and independent & established artists and provides a platform for artists to amplify their unique voices and share their artistic expressions with the world. Embracing diversity, championing independence, and promoting musical excellence.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor