'Anandana' - Coca-Cola India Foundation facilitates waste management initiative during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 15: To drive the mission of supporting sustainability efforts as an integral part of all sporting events, The Coca-Cola India Foundation - 'Anandana', in partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and United Way of Mumbai, has initiated and delivered a project focused on waste management during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The waste management initiative aligns with Coca-Cola's global commitment to creating a World Without Waste. The foundation's sustainable packaging platform aims to achieve ambitious targets: ensuring 100 per cent global recyclability of packaging by 2025, utilising a minimum of 50 per cent recycled material in packaging by 2030 (Design); committing to collecting and recycling a bottle or can for everyone sold by 2030 (Collect); and fostering community engagement to nurture a cleaner, debris-free environment (Partner).

Throughout the tournament, which is taking place between 5 October and 19 November, a workforce of more than 1000 volunteers, donning the safety jackets crafted from recycled PET bottles, has been deployed across the ten stadiums where the World Cup matches are taking place. These dedicated volunteers have been responsible for educating spectators on proper waste segregation, ensuring waste is correctly sorted into designated bins, and leaving the stadiums in an environmentally pristine condition - a testament to the commitment towards a greener future.

Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, "This ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, The Coca-Cola India Foundation - 'Anandana', is facilitating waste management at all the 48 matches being played across the 10 host cities, with the support of on-ground housekeeping volunteers. These volunteers are also donning safety jackets crafted from recycled PET bottles. In addition, we have also introduced national flags made with recycled PET during the national anthem ceremonies in collaboration with ICC. This initiative aligns with our global strategy called World Without Waste which drives systemic change through a circular economy for packaging."

Coca-Cola India aims to recover about 200 metric tonnes of waste and it will be utilised to create benches which will be placed in the host cities.

Chris Tetley, Head of Events, International Cricket Council (ICC), said, "It is fantastic to be partnering with The Coca-Cola India Foundation and United Way of Mumbai as part of our commitment towards sustainability and reducing the impact of ICC events on the environment. Together, we are fostering community engagement, proper waste segregation, and the promotion of a cleaner, debris-free environment, that we hope will have an impact beyond the conclusion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup."

George Aikara, Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Mumbai said, "The #MaidanSaaf initiative has been close to our heart. We support Coca-Cola to create a sustainable and positive impact on communities and livelihoods. We are working diligently to accelerate our waste recycling initiative, and through the latest drive, we want to stress the importance of waste recycling during the event. We are following our Collective Community Impact model, collaborating with multiple stakeholders, including the local government administration, civil society groups and the concerned vendors. Thus, the campaign can potentially make World Without Waste a collective mission for all."

To ensure a sustainable sporting experience, Coca-Cola India, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, launched #MaidaanSaaf. As part of this initiative, Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) have been installed at various stadium touchpoints for our fans to responsibly dispose of their PET bottles. Coca-Cola India and ICC have also introduced National Flags and ICC Unity Flags made from post-consumer PET bottles. PET bottles were recycled by Go-Revise, a brand by Ganesha Ecosphere, to produce yarn, subsequently used for the flags. These flags are being used during the National Anthem Ceremony in each match.

Thums Up and Limca Sportz are the official beverage and sports drink partners for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023. Coca-Cola India is undertaking many activations during the World Cup, including online and offline fan and consumer engagements, to build awareness around waste management.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India it's beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices. The company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn

About United Way of Mumbai:

United Way Mumbai is a non-profit organisation that has been actively working in urban and rural communities across India for over 20 years. Their mission is to identify and implement impactful solutions to community problems. As a leader in the Indian development sector, UWM collaborates with a network of 500+ NGOs and numerous corporates for CSR programs, employee giving campaigns, and community impact projects.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor