Anannya Datta, Founder & CEO of JRI Technologies felicitated as "ET Inspiring Women Leader 2024

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 21: The Times Group successfully concluded the "ET Women Conclave 2024" in Delhi NCR, a dynamic platform uniting corporate leaders, industry celebrities, and influencers to spotlight the evolving role of women in India. The event culminated with the prestigious "ET Inspiring Women Leaders Awards 2024," recognizing India's most outstanding women across diverse fields. Celebrating their exceptional achievements, these trailblazers exemplify courage, innovation, and resilience, inspiring change not only in India but globally. The event underscores the commitment to empower and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women leaders.

Anannya Datta, the Founder & CEO of JRI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been honored with this prestigious award for "Excellence in E-commerce Payment Solutions" at the ET Women Conclave, recognizing her outstanding leadership and contributions to financial technology.

As Founder and CEO, Anannya is responsible for the vision, strategy, operations, product development and marketing at JRI Technologies. Anannya combines JRI Technologies's innovative and customer-driven expertise with strategic and operational rigor. She has a single-minded focus on developing and market volume-based Web Products and Services for a global audience. Having spent her college years understanding and learning web technologies, she brings to JRI Technologies, a deep understanding of the Web Services Industry, a strong technical and marketing background, a keen business sense, and most importantly, an unquenchable ambition for growth.

Before laying the foundation of JRI, Anannya was Director at the Travel Related Services Business unit at Avenues India Pvt. Ltd., South Asia's largest eCommerce service provider, where she successfully marketed the company's top hospitality brands such as ResAvenue and HotelsAvenue. In 2006, Anannya founded 'Web Competency INC', a cloud-based customer support platform that enables businesses to proactively connect in real-time with their customers.

A bachelor in Computer Science, Anannya holds an LLB degree from the Government Law College, Mumbai. She has further practiced on the Appellate side of the Bombay High Court for 6 years. An ardent animal lover, Anannya is also a passionate traveller.

JRI Technologies Pvt Ltd specializes in mobile and DTH recharge technology. JRI Technologies Pvt. Ltd (JRI) is an aggregator of mobile and DTH recharge providing recharge services to B2B and B2C channels via API and white-label services. Apart from key features of the JRI Recharge platform; such as easy and hassle-free integration, automatic recharge processing, dynamic switching, user-friendly interface, and real-time reporting and analytics, it also benefits our partners in multiple ways; such as reduced operational costs, improved efficiency, increased revenue, and better customer engagement and satisfaction. Along with recharge, JRI also specializes in providing other ancillary services like MNP API, Recharge Plans API, Recharge Validation API and Gift Vouchers API.

JRI Technologies Pvt Ltd is a dedicated company committed to offering innovative and efficient solutions in mobile recharge services, utilizing the latest technology. With a team comprising experts in technology, finance, and customer service, they work tirelessly to deliver reliable and secure mobile recharge services to their customers.

Connected with Mobile Operators/Aggregators, JRI provides mobile and DTH recharges to Corporates, Agents, and Customers through its B2B platforms. Operating under the brand name JustRechargelt, JRI Technologies Pvt Ltd facilitates recharge facilities for all telecom and DTH service providers via Internet and mobile channels.

Excited about the future of mobile recharge technology, JRI is steadfast in its commitment to remain at the forefront of the industry. They invite others to join them on this journey as they strive to provide the best mobile recharge services to people worldwide.

