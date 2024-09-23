Anant Raj Cloud Wins Prestigious Award for 'Best Innovation in Data Center Design and Infrastructure' at Data Center Innovation Excellence Awards 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 23: Anant Raj Cloud, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj Limited is proud to announce its recognition as the winner of the 'Best Innovation in Data Center Design and Infrastructure' at the Data Center Innovation Excellence Awards 2024, organised by Express Computer, Indian Express. The award ceremony was part of the Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2024, held at Hotel Le Meridian, Hyderabad, on September 20, 2024.

The prestigious award highlights Anant Raj's cutting-edge approach to Data Center infrastructure, solidifying its leadership in a rapidly growing market. Express Computer, one of India's most respected IT media brands, organizes the annual awards, acknowledging excellence in Data Center innovation and infrastructure development across the country.

In response to receiving the award, Ashim Sarin, Director & Chief Operating Officer, Anant Raj Limited remarked, "We would like to thank the Indian Express Group for this recognition and for valuing our efforts in designing world-class Data Centers in India."

He further stated that, "India is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing Data Center markets in the APAC region, ranked among the top 15 globally. With increased digital transformation, cloud adoption, and the rise of 5G, IoT, and fintech, demand for Data Centers is expected to grow significantly in the next five years.

The Indian Data Center market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18% from 2024 to 2029, with colocation revenue expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2029. Despite consuming 30% of the world's data, India currently has only 3% of the global Data Center capacity, indicating strong future demand."

To capitalize on this robust growth, Anant Raj Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary "Anant Raj Cloud" is investing over Rs 10,000 crore to develop 307 MW of Data Center capacity across its facilities in Manesar, Rai, and Panchkula. Of this, 6 MW is already operational, with plans to complete 28 MW of IT load by the end of FY25.

In addition, Anant Raj is preparing to launch its own Cloud Services platform, "Ashok Cloud", in association with Orange Business, to cater to the growing demand for data storage within the GCC (Government Community Cloud) space, further demonstrating the company's forward-looking vision.

The award from Express Computer reinforces Anant Raj Limited's innovative approach and deep commitment to building sustainable, scalable, and secure data infrastructure.

