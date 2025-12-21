Anant Raj shares crash 35 pc in 2025, mark worst year in 6 years

Mumbai, Dec 21 Shares of Anant Raj have had a rough run in 2025, with the stock witnessing a sharp reversal after years of strong gains.

After delivering extraordinary returns over the last two years, the real estate and data centre player has seen its share price fall nearly 35.5 per cent so far this year, making 2025 its worst annual performance in the last six years.

The sharp decline comes after Anant Raj delivered massive gains of 190 per cent in 2024 and 163 per cent in 2023.

In contrast, the stock has struggled in 2025 and is now on track for its steepest annual fall since 2018, when it had plunged more than 49 per cent.

The weakness was visible right at the start of the year. Anant Raj shares slid nearly 46 per cent cumulatively in the first two months of 2025.

Although the stock managed to recover some ground in the following months, the rebound did not last, and selling pressure soon returned.

The fall marks a sharp turnaround from the strong rally seen between June 2022 and December 2024, when the stock surged by an astonishing 1,757 per cent in a largely one-way move.

That rally had positioned Anant Raj as one of the standout performers in the real estate and infrastructure space.

Founded in the 1970s, Anant Raj has been a well-known name in the NCR real estate market, with projects spanning residential housing, affordable homes, hotels, IT parks and commercial developments.

In 2021, the company entered the data centre segment, which later became a key growth driver and a major reason behind the stock’s sharp rise.

The recent crash in the share price began after concerns emerged in the global artificial intelligence space.

Panic was triggered after China’s low-cost AI model, DeepSeek, raised questions about the heavy capital spending on data-intensive AI models.

Since data centres are closely linked to the AI ecosystem, these concerns weighed heavily on companies exposed to the sector, including Anant Raj.

Anant Raj aims to expand its data centre capacity from the current 28 megawatts to 63 megawatts by FY27 and further to 307 megawatts by FY32.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor