ANANTA Navratri 2023: A Grand Celebration with Osman Mir & Shivamani

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 3: ANANTA Navratri 2023, a festival marked by devotion and enthusiasm, is all set to grace Kora Kendra Grounds 2 & 3 in Borivali West, Mumbai, from October 15th to October 24th, 2023. The event boasts an impressive lineup, featuring artists like Drums Shivamani, Osman Mir, Rajendra Gadhavi, Chintan Rana, Amrita Bharati, Devika Shah, and music arranger Dharmesh Joshi, alongside 30 talented musicians. Swar Aalap, the organizer, aims to bring a fresh and distinctive approach to Navratri celebrations.

On the 24th of September 2023, in Mumbai, the auspicious Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for ANANTA Navratri 2023, meticulously organized by Swar Aalap, unfolded at Kora Kendra Grounds 2 & 3 in Borivali West. MLA Manishatai Chaudhary graced the occasion, and the ceremony was conducted with grace by organizer Dinesh Ghate and music arranger Dharmesh Joshi. Esteemed guests, including co-organizer Henal Mehta, special invitee Ganesh Naidu, and Amitbhai Kothari, along with others, added to the significance of the event, setting the stage for a grand and culturally rich celebration.

https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/ananta-navratri-2023/ET00369545

Followed by a press conference was conducted at RED FM’s Mumbai office, where the organizer of ANANTA Navratri 2023 and Swar Aalap founder Dinesh Ghate, and lead performer Drums Shivamani briefed the attendees about the occasion. When asked about the idea behind Ananta Navratri, Dinesh Ghate stated that, "Navratri is a festival of rhythm and folk-culture, so I thought of bringing the king of rhythm, Drums Shivamani, and the pride of Gujarat, Osman Mir, together. This combination will give Mumbai Garba lovers a unique blend of rhythm and culture." Adding to his statement Drums Shivamani said, "For each day, I am designing some unique rhythmic patterns that will create a very different aura making you dance like never before." Ananta Navratri 2023 aims to provide its participants a chance to dance to the unique beats of Drums Shivamani and to the songs of Osman Mir, providing a blend of Rhythm and culture

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor