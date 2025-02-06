Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur Opens, Offering a Window into Rajasthan's Royal Heritage

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 6: Anantara Hotels & Resorts, the experiential luxury brand of Minor Hotels, unveils its first property in IndiaAnantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur. Serving as a peaceful gateway to the Pink City's many cultural attractions, the luxurious retreat is a sanctuary of verdant grounds and palatial architecture. By overlaying royal design with immersive cultural experiences, Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur offers a window into a bygone era when some of India's oldest dynastiesknown as proud warriors and patrons of the artsruled Rajasthan.

Grand and intricately decorated, on approach, Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur emerges like a resplendent "garden of jewels" it is named after. To create a building that speaks to the area's history, the architects drew from a classical Rajasthani ancestral palace, blending this sense of royal heritage with modern elegance synonymous with Anantara. Graceful arches frame the facade, while traditional bay windows, known as jharokhas, add beauty and classic appeal to the exterior, inviting natural light and scenic views. Overhanging structures like chhajjas provide both decorative refinement and practical shade.

Rooms and suites

Overlooking the serene inner courtyard or the city, 150 rooms and suites connect guests to India's past through hand-crafted details such as intricate tikri glasswork, hand-carved woodwork and golden leafing. Rich textiles in understated neutrals add heritage charm to Premier and Deluxe Rooms, while Deluxe Family Rooms ensure comfortable multi-generational stays that blend modern conveniences and old-world opulence.

Travellers staying in the 70-sqm Jewel Bagh One-Bedroom Suite will find a separate living room with cosy window beds, perfect for curling up with a book and a cup of tea after a day of adventuring. The breezy private terrace at Anantara One-Bedroom Terrace Suite (65 sqm) promises to be especially alluring during the balmy winter months, inviting relaxing Jacuzzi soaks and outdoor dining with panoramic views. Similarly, the Presidential Two-Bedroom Suite, spanning a generous 173 sqm, is perfect for those looking for a combination of indoor splendour and access to the outdoors.

Elevated dining

The hotel's Executive Chef, Sunil Jajoria, has spent 20 years honing his mastery of heritage Indian recipes, resulting in dishes that blend modern sensibilities and traditional Rajasthani techniques. His skills are on full display at signature restaurant Sheesh Mahal, a jewel box adorned with mirror mosaics and coloured glass inspired by Rajasthan's iconic Mirror Palace. In addition to local and international cuisines, Sheesh Mahal serves craft cocktails such as Jewel of Jaipur (a Whisky Sour twist), Pink City Punch (guava lemonade with tequila) and Royal Tea (Captain Morgan with masala chai and plum).

Amrit Mahal, the all-day dining venue, is a family-friendly space with vibrant decor and an open kitchen, perfect for casual meals indoors or outside by the pool. Here, dining options range from international buffet to Indian a la carte classics, and during breakfast, live flute music ensures the day starts on a relaxing note. The cosy Rajputana Chowk is a relaxed gathering spot for guests to unwind over specialty coffees, handpicked teas and refreshing lemonades served in a setting reminiscent of traditional chowks, or marketplaces. For a truly royal experience, guests can try Designer Dining by Anantara. Throughout the night, four exquisite courses made by a private chef are served by a butler at four different venues, each tailored to complement the magic of the setting.

Signature experiences

Inviting guests to explore Rajasthan's cultural heritage at their own pace, Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur offers a collection of signature experiences, both on and off the property. With the Royal Heritage Art Walk led by a resident artist, guests explore hand-painted murals and mosaics of the Rang Mahal ballroom within the hotel before joining a private session to create their own work of art. Another opportunity to learn by doing is the Spice Spoons cooking class, which starts at a bustling local market, before turning fresh ingredients into a traditional meal and enjoying it in true Rajasthani style, sitting on low stools and eating with hands.

For a walk on the wild side, guests can book a Private Safari and Heritage Tour taking them deep into Ranthambore National Park to meet Bengal tigers and other wildlife. Afterwards, a tour of the historic Ranthambore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is followed by a picnic overlooking the wilderness. At the cultural village of Chokhi Dhani, pottery-making and turban-tying classes led by skilled artisans are paired with folk performances and a traditional feast. Guests can also explore Amber Fort during a private tour, milk cows in a local village and walk with giants at an elephant village.

Anantara Spa

The Anantara Spa, where Thai wellness traditions meet local expertise, features an on-site beauty salon and five treatment rooms for guests to rebalance with classic Ayurvedic therapies, and indulgent body treatments. Signature offerings range from exotic, like the Pao Ya fire therapy, to beloved spa classics like romantic couples' journeys. Youngsters are not overlooked either, thanks to fruity scrubs and gentle massages, while daily yoga sessions in the serene Amer Bagh and a 24/7 fitness centre ensure routines continue uninterrupted.

Weddings and events

The property's palatial setting and secluded location make it an attractive wedding and event destination. Guests can choose from five landscaped gardens, with the largest, Amer Bagh, accommodating up to 1,000 guests, while the pillarless Kohinoor Mahal ballroom can host up to 300 attendees indoors. Poolside Bawdi Bagh and the charming emerald lawn of Mor Bagh are ideal for more intimate ceremonies in a relaxed and picturesque setting.

Puneet Dhawan, Minor Hotels' Head of Asia, commented, "The debut of the Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur Hotel is a proud milestone for Minor Hotels and the beginning of a bold new chapter in India. As the inaugural Anantara property in this remarkable country, the hotel reflects our commitment to marrying local tradition with world-class hospitality. India plays a crucial role as both a vibrant destination and a key market that inspires our global offerings, and Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur is the start of our accelerated growth to 50 properties in India within the next decade. We look forward to welcoming travellers into a new era of Indian hospitality."

Ajay Gangwal, Managing Director of Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, added, "It is an honour to collaborate with Minor Hotels in introducing the Anantara brand to India. This partnership has allowed us to blend local character and charm with world-class service, resulting in a hotel that is both a reflection of Jaipur's rich history and a symbol of forward-thinking hospitality."

Vimal Verma, General Manager of Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, said, "At Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, we are dedicated to curating an immersive experience that captures the vibrant soul of Jaipur. We have designed Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur to be more than just a place to stayit is a gateway to the authentic flavours, stories, and artistry of Jaipur. Our guests can expect to journey through the city's rich heritage right from our doorstep,"

Anantara Jewel Bagh is located 30 minutes from Jaipur International Airport. Stays start from USD 165 per night. For more information, please visit www.anantara.com/en/jewel-bagh-jaipur.

A luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara has connected guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world's most extraordinary destinations since 2001. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination to create unforgettable memories for every guest. From city to sea and desert to jungle, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

Visit anantara.com for more information

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 560 hotels, resorts and residences in 58 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today's global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands - Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli - and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

