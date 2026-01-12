ANAROCK Launches Project Management & Engineering Services, Targets INR 300 Cr Revenue by FY28

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: ANAROCK, India's leading independent real estate services platform, today announced the strategic launch of its Project Management & Engineering Services (PMES) vertical. This high-impact expansion strengthens ANAROCK's position as a holistic one-stop real estate solutions provider, now offering seamless delivery from concept to realty.

The PMES vertical is off to a flying start with 500+ professionals and 42 active client contracts already in place. It is poised to generate INR 125 Cr+ in revenue for FY 2026-27, significantly contributing to the Firm's group-wide target of INR 1,100 Cr. With a clear roadmap to scale to INR 300 Cr revenue by FY28, ANAROCK PMES is already actively addressing the explosive demand for professional, tech-enabled project delivery in India's booming real estate market.

Powerhouse Leadership Team

To drive this ambitious growth, ANAROCK has onboarded a seasoned leadership brigade with deep expertise across residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use sectors:

- Amit Jaitly leads as Managing Director for West & North India.

- Tarunankur Nag leads Central & East India as Managing Director.

- Veeresh S Manjunatha heads Karnataka operations as Managing Director.

- Nishanth Kumar drives pan-India growth as Regional Director for Business Development.

They are supported by a robust senior team including Amol Rane (Director Developments - West India), Vijay Kori (VP - Commercial Developments, Karnataka), Ramana Nagireddy (VP - Residential Developments, Karnataka), Anandkumar Patil (Sr. Director - AP & Telangana), and Mani Ganesh (Sr. Director - TN & Odisha), ensuring execution excellence across every region.

Key Vertical Diversification

"We have launched PMES because our clients want the ANAROCK trademark for accountability and transparency in building their projects, not just selling them," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK. "With 500+ experts already on board, we aren't just entering the market - we hit the ground running and will immediately set a new benchmark. By integrating best-in-class technology, rigorous processes, and senior talent, we are delivering the on-time, on-budget promise that modern real estate demands."

Strong Market Fundamentals

India's Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market is estimated at USD 69.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 105.96 billion by 2030, implying a CAGR of 8.87%. Construction Management Services account for 56.78% of EPCM revenues, reflecting strong demand for single-point accountability on complex, multi-package contracts.

The residential EPCM segment is growing at an 11.56% CAGR, driven by robust housing demand and government initiatives such as PMAY and RERA reforms. India's planned USD 1.4 trillion The National Infrastructure Pipeline, rising Building Information Modeling (BIM) adoption, 'digital twin' requirements in public tenders, and increasing relevance and implementation of digital/AI tools in construction management, are key structural tailwinds for the EPCM industry.

Strategic Impact & Capabilities

The ANAROCK PMES vertical offers a complete suite of services - Project & Construction Management Services, Turnkey & Design - Build Solutions and Project Advisory Services - for base-build and fit-out projects all under a single accountability framework.

- Integrated Tech: Proprietary digital dashboards and workflow systems for real-time tracking.

- Proven Scale: Already managing 40+ million sq. ft. across 42+ engagements.

- Future Ready: Leveraging the USD 69B+ EPCM market opportunity driven by urbanization and infrastructure growth.

"The launch of ANAROCK PMES takes our dominance on the Indian real estate landscape to the next logical level - that of guiding projects through their entire lifecycle from viability and strategy consulting to raising capital, and finally to construction and sales," says Anuj Puri. "We launched in 2017 with the sharp-focused mission of delivering unmatched value to developers and investors with industry-leading service standards and a technology-first approach. In 2026, we close the core services loop with PMES, even as we continue to explore new, innovative diversification avenues to leverage our market leadership - and to deliver on this mission."

About ANAROCK

ANAROCK is the leading independent real estate services company with a visible presence across India, Middle East, USA, and Singapore. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales on behalf of its clients.

Over the last eight years, ANAROCK has expanded from being a residential-focused organization to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics & data centres, industrial and land. The firm also specialises in strategic advisory, investment banking, research & valuations and offers app based flexible workspaces and society management services. ANAROCK has developed proprietary technology that is adopted across all its businesses.

ANAROCK has a team of over 2200+ experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major markets in India, Middle East, USA and Singapore.

For more information, visit www.anarock.com.

