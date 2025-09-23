Anchorage Digital, SAP, BIS, XREX to Present at Stablecoin Summit Singapore 2025 During TOKEN2049

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 23: With the recent passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act and as stablecoins cross $27 trillion in annual transaction volume and regulatory clarity emerges across major markets, Stablecoin Summit 2025 returns to Singapore for its third edition and will bring together leaders from Mastercard, SAP, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), and top global leaders to chart the future of digital and programmable money.

Taking place on October 2 at Andaz Singapore, the summit will focus on how stablecoins are reshaping cross-border payments, enterprise finance, and real-world adoption across Asia and emerging markets. Compliance challenges, scalable best practices, and national strategies, along with regulatory frameworks from leading authorities, are set to feature prominently on the agenda.

Hosted by XREX Group and the Unitas Foundation, co-hosted by Anchorage Digital, Stablecoin Summit runs alongside TOKEN2049 and is widely regarded as a premier and must-attend event for thought leaders and innovators focused on the future and real-world applications of stablecoins. With support from global stablecoin ecosystem players, including Curve, Polygon, Scroll, and SAP. It will convene a curated group of regulators, financial institutions, fintechs, and infrastructure providers for deep dialogue on stablecoin deployment in high-volume, real-world financial systems.

Speakers from Central Banks, Financial Institutions, and Crypto-Native Leaders

Highlight speakers include:

- Friedrich K., Advisor, Bank for International Settlements

- Wayne Huang, Co-founder & CEO, XREX Group

- Paul Brody, Global Blockchain Leader, EY

- Tushar Gulhane, RVP, SAP Asia Pacific Japan

- Ashok Venkateswaran, VP Digital Assets & Stablecoins, Mastercard

- Parag Monteiro, Head of Digital Asset Platforms, Standard Chartered

- Marc Boiron, CEO, Polygon Labs

- Michael Egorov, Founder, Curve

- Angelina Kwan, CEO, Stratford Finance

- Alice Truong, VP Head of Digital Assets, Nuvei

- Sergio Mello, Head of Stablecoins, Anchorage Digital

- Additional leaders from Circle, Worldpay, Sony Ventures, S&P Global, Coinbase, and more.

Event Details

- Date: October 2, 2025

- Venue: Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354

- Format: One-day event with keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and institutional networking

Market Timeliness Fuels Stablecoin Application

Stablecoins have emerged as programmable, dollar-pegged digital assets that enable fast, transparent, and borderless payments. Despite being relatively new, they already process between $20-30 billion in on-chain transactions per dayless than 1% of global money movement, but growing rapidly.

"Stablecoins unlock a powerful new rail for enterprises to streamline B2B payments faster, cheaper, and programmable. More companies are now exploring how to integrate digital currencies into their ERP and treasury processes and launching pilots to assess real-world benefits. Institutional adoption will accelerate when businesses are simply able to add stablecoins to existing payment factories leveraging solutions like SAP Digital Currency Hub." Tushar Gulhane, SAP

Recent regulatory developments, including the GENIUS Act (US) and MiCA (EU), reflect institutional recognition of stablecoins' relevance in financial markets. As stablecoins gain traction in use cases such as remittances, interbank settlement, B2B treasury, and capital markets, their adoption is projected to reach $2 trillion in circulating supply by 2028.

"U.S. dollar stablecoins are now the preferred way to access dollars across many emerging marketsand they increasingly function as money. SMEs hold and pay in stablecoins end-to-end rather than converting back to bank deposits. With clearer rules and multiplying real-world uses, 2025 is an inflection point for global adoption. XREX Payoperating under a Singapore Major Payment Institution (MPI)demonstrates compliant innovation at scale. As host of the Stablecoin Summit, we're convening global leaders to set standards and accelerate responsible adoption." Wayne Huang, Co-founder and CEO, XREX Group

"I truly believe that stablecoins are a groundbreaking development in digital payments, providing stability and efficiency. They offer significant potential to expand the global use of currencies like the Chinese RMB, which is not yet freely traded. By improving convertibility and adoption, stablecoins could support the RMB's rise as a global currency, potentially rivaling the USD. Such a shift could modernize China's monetary framework and strengthen its position in international financial markets." Angelina Kwan, CEO, Stratford Finance

The Growing Mandate for Institutional Stablecoin Adoption

2025 is expected to be a milestone year for institutional stablecoin adoption.

- Central banks and regulators are experimenting with tokenized money at scale

- Fintechs and card processors are integrating on-chain stablecoin settlement into backend infrastructure

- Demand is growing for non-USD stablecoins to power local commerce and FX in Asia, Latin America, and Africa

- Banks are exploring stablecoins as a competitive tool for cross-border trade, SME finance, and liquidity management

As stablecoins shift from crypto-native tools to mainstream financial infrastructure, Stablecoin Summit 2025 will offer a global platform for stakeholders to align on infrastructure, policy, and product design.

Sponsors of Stablecoin Summit 2025

Host and Co-host Organizations:

XREX Group, Unitas Foundation, Anchorage Digital

Title Sponsors:

Curve, Katana, Scroll

Registration & Media

Learn more and register: https://stablecoinsummit.com/

Media inquiries: par@partyactionpeople.com

About XREX Group

XREX Group is a blockchain-enabled financial institution working with banks, regulators, and users to redefine banking together. We provide services to businesses in or dealing with emerging markets, and novice-friendly financial services to individuals worldwide.

Founded in 2018, XREX Group offers a full suite of services such as digital asset custody, wallet, cross-border payment, fiat-crypto conversion, cryptocurrency exchange, asset management, and fiat currency on-off ramps.

Sharing the social responsibility of financial inclusion, XREX leverages blockchain technologies to further financial participation, access, and education.

XREX Singapore operates under the Major Payments Institution (MPI) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). XREX Taiwan is a regulated VASP that completed its Compliance Statements on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) with Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) in March 2022. It has submitted its AML/CFT registration with the FSC by March 31, 2025.

About Unitas Foundation

Unitas Foundation is the team behind Unitas Protocol, which defines a new stablecoin category unitized stablecoins. These serve as units of account representing emerging market currencies. Unitas' unitized stablecoins are over-reserved with exogenous USD stablecoins (e.g., USDT, USDC, Dai), thereby providing transaction ease and efficiency for people in emerging markets while secured by underlying USD stablecoin value.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through custody, staking, trading, governance, settlement, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital New York, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital.

Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with its Series D valuation over $3 billion.

