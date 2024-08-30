AnchorPoint unveils the name for its Malad project, AnchorPoint Aviara

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 30: AnchorPoint Developers, a young and fresh name in the ever-evolving Mumbai real estate space, announced today the name of its latest residential project, AnchorPoint Aviara. Nestled in the heart of Malad, Mumbai, this luxurious development offers a unique blend of modern living and natural beauty.

The name "Aviara," derived from a combination of the Latin words "avis" for "bird" and "ara" for "altar," embodies the essence of freedom, grace, and the natural world. This nomenclature reflects AnchorPoint Aviara's deep-rooted commitment to sustainable living and fostering a harmonious coexistence with nature.

AnchorPoint Aviara is a haven of tranquillity amidst the bustling city. The project boasts a remarkable 90% open space, including a serene Central Park, providing residents with ample opportunities to connect with nature and enjoy a peaceful lifestyle. The development's lush greenery and abundant sunlight create a serene and refreshing atmosphere.

With the consistent growth Mumbai has witnessed over the past two decades in the real estate sector, there remains a need for young buyers seeking quality homes and a spacious lifestyle. Designed to cater to the discerning tastes of homebuyers, AnchorPoint Aviara offers a range of luxurious and spacious living spaces.

Residents can choose from various configurations, including 2 and 3-bed residences and Jodi options with spacious decks, premium internal specifications, and Vastu-compliant homes. Each home is thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, ensuring a comfortable and healthy living environment. Residents can also enjoy many facilities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, children's play areas, and much more.

"We are thrilled to introduce AnchorPoint Aviara to the Mumbai market," said Ravi Sharma, Director & CEO, AnchorPoint Developers. "Our goal is to provide residents with a luxurious and elevated lifestyle, combined with the convenience and amenities of city living. We believe that AnchorPoint Aviara offers the perfect blend of comfort, luxury, and natural beauty."

AnchorPoint Aviara is strategically located in Malad, offering easy access to major transportation hubs, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls. The project's prime location ensures that residents can enjoy the best of both worlds - the tranquillity of suburban living and the convenience of city life.

Anish Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of AnchorPoint Developers, highlighted the thought behind conceptualizing Aviara and how Malad's excellent connectivity makes it the perfect property to own in the heart of Mumbai. He said, "At AnchorPoint, we are building more than just homes; we are crafting harbors for people's life aspirations."

He also discussed the impact of key infrastructure projects like Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, and the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road on the landscape of connectivity and real estate in the area. "With the metro lines enhancing connectivity and the coastal road promising scenic, swift commutes, AnchorPoint Aviara offers unparalleled access and premium living spaces right where the future of Mumbai is taking shape," he added.

