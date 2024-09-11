AND Academy Launches Free Software Training for All Course Enrolees

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 11: AND Academy, a growing design upskilling school launched by the Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), New Delhi, has announced free software training in Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator, Coohom, and Figma, for all learners who enrol in their Graphic Design, Interior Design, and UI UX Design courses respectively, starting from mid-September this year.

The software training will last between 2 and 4 weeks, with 12 hours of live classes and a roughly equal number of hours of self-work. The training will be conducted online through live and interactive classes, where students will work on assignments and receive continuous feedback from the mentor, eventually culminating in a certification from the institute, just like AND Academy's courses in Graphic, Interior, and UI UX Design.

The software training equips learners with a solid foundation for pursuing AND's design courses, which follow an in-depth curriculum focused on design principles and processes, and a project-based pedagogy to ensure learners graduate with a market-ready portfolio. Learners also receive extensive career support, with personalized sessions on CV-building, interview guidance, placement opportunities, and even a Job Guarantee in some courses. Through these courses, AND Academy aims to produce high-quality design talent, to meet the growing demand for skilled designers.

Dr Jitin Chadha, Founder & CEO of AND Academy, speaks about the software classes and highlights the importance of design education, "Learning to use design tools is important, and we as a design school are happy to have students start their design journey by learning these at no additional cost. However, one must bear in mind that software proficiency is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to design. Invest in having a solid understanding of the principles and processes that drive design. That's what will enable you to combine creative and strategic thinking to create authentic, original work. And, this is one of the major reasons why our offerings urge aspiring designers to take on detailed courses that build on their software expertise."

The school's commitment to high-quality education and student success is evident in its innovative course structures and supportive learning environment, making it a premier choice for aspiring designers looking to enhance their skills and career prospects. At the moment, AND Academy offers courses in Graphic Design, UI UX Design, and Interior Design in various formats. Learners can choose from Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma (Part-time), and PG Diploma (Full-time) options, depending on their career aspirations. The stackability of these courses allows for seamless progression to advanced classes for those who wish to continue their learning journey. The duration of each stack is between 16 and 18 weeks, with the full stack PG Diploma (Part-time) courses lasting about a year.

