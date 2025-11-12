Andhra Pradesh sets goal of attracting trillion-dollar investment

Amaravati, Nov 12 Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious goal of attracting one trillion dollars in global and domestic investments, said state minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday.

Ahead of the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14-15, the Minister for Education and Information Technology claimed that the state has already attracted 120 billion dollars in investment during the last 16 months.

He attributed this performance stability, speed, and the state’s investor‑first approach. “These are not symbolic MoUs. They represent real, on-ground projects that are creating employment and transforming regional economies,” he said.

He stated that during the Partnership Summit, 410 investment agreements worth 120 billion dollars will be formalised, generating approximately 750,000 employment opportunities. Additionally, groundbreaking ceremonies for projects valued at 2.7 lakh crore rupees will be conducted.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Lokesh outlined the state’s robust investment climate, governance reforms, youth-led development framework and employment‑driven development strategy.

“Our goal is to create two million jobs over five years — not just as a target, but as a commitment to our youth. Every policy is designed to fuel job creation.”

Citing marquee investments, he stated that they underscore growing global confidence in Andhra Pradesh.

The minister said India’s largest steel producer chose Andhra Pradesh. Google selected Visakhapatnam for its largest foreign direct investment in India — the Google Data City.

He also pointed out that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is establishing a one-lakh-crore-rupee refinery project. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is developing a 1.65 lakh crore rupee green hydrogen hub.

Lokesh said five of India’s top 10 solar manufacturing companies have selected Andhra Pradesh as their base.

The minister emphasised that Andhra Pradesh’s success is driven by a new model — the “Speed of doing business.”

“In today’s economy, agility is everything. Even a month’s delay can alter an entire investment plan. We ensure projects move from intent to implementation at record pace,” he said.

This framework has attracted major firms, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s appeal across IT, manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism.

Andhra Pradesh, one of the first Indian states to officially recognise tourism as an industry, aims to add 50,000 hotel rooms in the next three years.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor