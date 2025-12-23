Andhra Pradesh to lead quantum technology revolution in India, says CM Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 23 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh will lead the quantum technology revolution in India. He said the state government has prepared an action plan to produce experts in quantum and related fields.

He was addressing over 50,000 students of quantum technology, professionals and industry partners on a digital platform under an initiative aimed at building a future-ready quantum workforce and strengthening the Amaravati Quantum Valley ecosystem.

The Chief Minister announced that the state would train one million experts in areas such as quantum mechanics and algorithms, 300,000 people in the quantum software and hardware sectors, and 100,000 experts in advanced research.

Stating that Amaravati will be developed as India’s Quantum Valley on the lines of Silicon Valley in the US, he exuded confidence that quantum computing devices will be produced here in the next two years.

He claimed that the announcement of the quantum programme received an overwhelming response. Through a single announcement to train quantum experts, 54,000 people registered.

The programme is being implemented through a strategic partnership led by WISER (The Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship and Research) and Qubitech as the India partner.

“Twenty-five years ago, I presented a vision for IT. Today, I am presenting a vision for Quantum. Just like Silicon Valley anchored the digital age, Amaravati’s Quantum Valley will anchor the knowledge economy of the future,” he said.

He stated that by embracing the IT revolution, IT professionals were produced in undivided Andhra Pradesh and provided to the world. He recalled that through the development of Cyberabad, Hyderabad was turned into a global IT hub.

Highlighting the global success of Telugu professionals, he noted that Indian-origin households in the United States report a median income nearly double the national average, driven largely by STEM and professional employment.

He cited that Telugu entrepreneurs have founded over 1,200 technology startups in Silicon Valley, over 2.5 lakh Telugu professionals hold key positions in top tech firms, and Telugu-origin leaders are at the helm of several Fortune 500 companies.

Recalling his earlier call of “one IT professional per family,” the Chief Minister issued a similar call for quantum, urging students to understand the vision and plan their future accordingly. He also announced a Rs 100 crore award for the first Nobel laureate in Quantum Science from Andhra Pradesh.

“The Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre will help ensure that our research reaches that level. That is why we have planned for a quantum ecosystem in Amaravati. Personalised medicine, preventive and curative healthcare can be provided through quantum applications. Capabilities, speed, and accuracy can be achieved through quantum technology. Revolutionary changes can be brought about in various fields through quantum technology. I hope that Indians will seize the first-mover advantage,” he said.

He noted that through the National Quantum Mission, the central government is making efforts to attract large-scale investments and skill development in this sector. He believes that just like the IT revolution, this will have a global impact.

"Indians must also embrace the quantum revolution. Quantum computing research will benefit humanity in areas such as medicine, electricity, sustainable agriculture, financial modelling, materials discovery, and weather forecasting. With technologies like AI, quantum computing, satellites, and drones, it will be possible to achieve sustainability in various sectors. Services can be provided to the public at a very low cost. With quantum technology, the sky is the limit for research," the Chief Minister remarked.

