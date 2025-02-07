Angel One Hits Major Milestone: Surpasses 30 Million Clients

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Angel One Limited, a leading FinTech player, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 30 million clients, underscoring its strong growth momentum. In January 2025, the company's client base expanded to 30.13 million, reflecting an impressive 47.5% YoY increase. Its average client funding book surged to Rs. 41.99 billion, while Unique Mutual Fund SIPs grew to 765.80 thousand, marking a 57.7% YoY rise.

Furthermore, the market share for overall equity turnover, based on option premium, expanded to 19.7%, marking a 192 bps YoY expansion. This exceptional growth solidifies Angel One's leadership in the industry, powered by cutting-edge technology, a customer-first approach and an unwavering commitment to driving innovation in financial services.

With a sharp focus on Gen Z and Millennials, Angel One continues to evolve and meet the expectations of digitally savvy investors. Its Super App delivers a seamless and intuitive investing experience, offering personalized recommendations, advanced trading tools and real-time market insights. The company has also launched a few innovative features such as:

* Online DIS (Paperless Stock Transfers): Enabling secure and hassle-free transactions.

* Trailing Stop Loss: Enhances risk management by auto-adjusting stop-loss to lock in profits and limit losses as the market moves.

Such innovations, combined with advanced technology, have fueled Angel One's growth across Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and beyond.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director, Angel One Limited, said, "Surpassing 30 million clients is an incredible milestone that showcases our passion for innovation and our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our clients. With a strong leadership team, we continuously integrate advanced solutions to deliver a seamless and user-friendly experience. Our cutting-edge technology enables us to offer personalized financial journeys, positioning us as leaders in the FinTech space. We are grateful to all our partners and clients for being an essential part of our journey."

This achievement underscores Angel One's dedication to democratizing investing and enhancing digital experiences. With strong mutual fund SIP adoption, Rs. 600 crores disbursed in personal loans till Dec'24 and beta testing underway for the insurance business, the company is strengthening its position as a one-stop financial platform. Backed by its wealth management and AMC businesses, Angel One remains committed to innovation, client satisfaction and cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of financial services.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor