ANGELKART Revolutionizes E-Commerce: Seamless Shopping through WhatsApp + ChatGPT

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 9: With the rapid evolution of technology, the world has witnessed a transformative shift towards online commerce. This paradigm shifts benefits both sellers and buyers, creating a win-win scenario. Amidst the ever-growing e-commerce landscape, a formidable newcomer is rewriting the rules - ANGELKART® also known as AngelKart® - Vocals for Locals, a subsidiary of AngelKart India Private Limited. This pioneering e-commerce start-up champions the 'Vocal for Local' (Atmanirbhar) initiative, assisting merchants while offering them the lowest commission fee, among a plethora of other advantages.

So, what sets ANGELKART® apart? The answer is simple: everything you can imagine. From chic fashion attire and trendy handbags to essential home appliances, exquisite handmade crafts, captivating artwork, and everyday necessities, ANGELKART® hosts an extensive array of products. What's more, you can effortlessly place orders through WhatsApp, eliminating the frustrations of sluggish website performance and traditional app-related issues. At ANGELKART®, our customers are paramount, and we ensure round-the-clock support through various social media channels and phone calls. Taking customer service, a step further, we plan to establish grievance offices in every state, starting in bustling metropolises.

ANGELKART® is breaking new ground by introducing alternative shopping methods, expanding its reach to a broader audience. Leveraging platforms like WhatsApp makes shopping more accessible, particularly to those less familiar with traditional e-commerce platforms. Here's how we're redefining the shopping experience:

- Seamless WhatsApp Shopping: At ANGELKART®, we recognize that each customer is unique. That's why we've revolutionized your shopping experience by allowing you to shop directly through WhatsApp. Whether you're on the go or prefer the simplicity of messaging, we're here to provide a seamless shopping journey. With WhatsApp and ChatGPT, customers can search for and purchase products directly within their WhatsApp conversations.

- Barcode Scanning: Ever encountered a product you adore and wished to learn more or buy it instantly? Our barcode scanning feature fulfills your wishes. Just scan the product's barcode, and presto - product details, pricing, and a quick checkout link are at your fingertips.

- Dedicated 24x7 Support: Bid farewell to third-party call centres! At ANGELKART®, your needs are our priority. That's why we maintain a dedicated customer support team available round the clock. Whether you reach out via WhatsApp or our toll-free IVR, you'll connect directly with our team, ensuring swift solutions and genuine care.

Founded on June 16, 2020, in the vibrant city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, ANGELKART® has a mission: to address the challenges faced by local vendors, including limited reach, vendor branding, and high commissions. We empower vendors to reach Tier 3 cities, transcending the constraints of other e-commerce platforms by charging minimal commission fees and providing vendors a platform to establish their unique identities.

ANGELKART® isn't just a company; it's a platform that empowers vendors and delights customers with coupons after every transaction, ensuring significant discounts on merchandise. From personalized mobile apps to industry-leading low commission rates, we create a win-win situation for both sellers and buyers. With giants like Flipkart and Amazon in mind, we're incorporating AI chatbots for intelligent and seamless interactions. Moreover, our offerings include services like custom gift-wrapping, bulk order capabilities, and spotlights on local vendors.

Founded by Antony Varghese and co-founded by Mariam Xalxo, with Hemavathi Gajendran as the Chief Business Officer and Richard A. as the Chief Marketing Officer, ANGELKART® is digitally connecting India and nurturing growth in emerging e-commerce regions. We are on a mission to revolutionize the Indian e-commerce landscape through creative strategies, dedication to both sellers and customers, and a commitment to making a lasting impact. The adventure has begun, and ANGELKART® is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of e-commerce. Experience the Future of Shopping with ANGELKART®!

ANGELKART® Expanding Regional Headquarters to Bangalore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor