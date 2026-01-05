Anhad Festival at The Bagheera Retreat, Pushkar: A New Year Etched in Music, Stillness & Renewal

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 5: As 2025 eased into its final moments, The Bagheera Retreat, Pushkar, evolved into a haven of sound, silence, and soulful celebration with the inaugural edition of the Anhad Festival, hosted from 30th December 2025 to 1st January 2026. Surrounded by rolling green hills, open farmlands, and expansive desert skies, the luxury farm retreat set the stage for a thoughtfully curated experience where comfort, culture, and consciousness converged.

Art, Reflection, and the Elegance of Slowing Down

Celebrated for its tranquil atmosphere, well-appointed luxury accommodations, and immersive farm-style living, The Bagheera Retreat became an active participant in the experience rather than merely a backdrop. The openness of the landscape, earthy textures, and uninterrupted skies encouraged guests to step away from routine and return to themselves.

The festival commenced with 'Bedouin Sunset', unfolding in a calm, contemplative rhythm. Poolside art engagementsranging from painting to potteryinvited guests to slow their pace and channel creativity. These moments of mindful creation offered space for introspection, emotional release, and intention-setting as the year drew to a close.

From Dunes at Dusk to Dance Till Dawn

As twilight descended, Rajasthan's cultural spirit took centre stage. 'Sur aur Swaad' welcomed guests into an authentic culinary journey celebrating the richness of Rajasthani gastronomy. Each dish narrated a story of heritagebold spices, age-old techniques, and slow-cooked flavours passed down through generations. Complemented by Kalbeliya dance performances and live folk music, the evening unfolded into a deeply immersive cultural experience marked by warmth, rhythm, and rustic elegance.

Among the festival's most evocative moments was 'Embers of Eternity', a sunset gathering atop the sand dunes on the final evening of the year. As the sky transitioned through hues of gold and crimson, guests participated in a symbolic release-and-renew ritual, letting go of emotional weight and past chapters. Encircled by a bonfire, the experience became an intimate pause before stepping into a new beginning.

As night settled, the desert transformed into a space of movement and energy. 'The Cosmic Dawn', a 12-hour musical journey led by DJ San alongside percussionist RastaSardarG, carried the celebration into the New Year. Pulsating rhythms, live percussion, and ecstatic dance brought the sands alive, creating an atmosphere that was both liberating and deeply immersive.

A Morning of Stillness and Sacred Closure

The first sunrise of 2026 arrived in quiet harmony. A guided sound healing session offered grounding and clarity, allowing guests to begin the year in a state of calm awareness. This was followed by a walk through the sacred lanes of Pushkar and a Ghat Pooja, providing symbolic closure and a conscious welcome to renewal.

The gathering was graced by the presence of notable personalities, including acclaimed actress Rukmini Vasanth, Haryana BJP leaders Kuldeep, Renuka, and Bhavya Bishnoi, and IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, adding stature and grace to the festival.

The Setting That Shaped the Soul of Anhad - The Bagheera Retreat

Further enriching the experience was the retreat's living ecosystem. Resident animalsDurga the horse, and cows Nanda, Kali, and Bhawnaalongside intimate spaces such as The Barn, thoughtfully designed children's play areas, and farm-to-plate experiences where guests harvested fresh produce and prepared their own meals, added layers of warmth and authenticity.

Under the stewardship of Akshay and Swaraj Singhi, The Bagheera Retreat emerged as the heart of Anhadshaping its rhythm, values, and spirit.

More than a festival, Anhad unfolded as a transformative experiencecelebrating music, spirituality, culture, and human connection in their most natural forms. Set against the serene landscape of The Bagheera Retreat, it offered a New Year celebration that went beyond countdownsone that invited presence, purpose, and renewal.

