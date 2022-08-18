Aniket Dey Nominated As Member of Advisory Committee & Northeast Development Committee in Ministry Of Home Affairs, Government Of India

August 18: Shri Aniket Dey was recently nominated by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the position of Full-Time Member of the MHA Advisory Committee and Northeast Development Committee. Dey hails from the Northeast, and the Development of the Northeastern region was always an ambition. Being nominated to the Northeast Development Committee, Dey will let the government policies reach the people who need them. Before being nominated for the present position, Aniket Dey served in the same sphere but as a Member (Technical Advisory) of the Ministry of Home Affairs. With this nomination, he plans to make the most of this opportunity by serving the nation with the utmost zest and enthusiasm.

Aniket Dey previously served as Member (Development & Research), Prime Minister Office, Government of India. He did some efficient work in redressal and escalating all the received grievances relevant to the coronavirus pandemic. During that time frame, he strenuously worked to safeguard the safety and security of the Covid-stricken citizens of India.

He also previously held a nominated position at the DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation. He managed to run joint operations with SpiceJet Airways and Air India to deliver medical equipment and medications to various parts of the country. His commitment to other people’s welfare despite his hectic schedule shows Aniket’s strong character.

As a social activist, Shri Aniket Dey vigorously participated in many thoughtful initiatives to improve his community’s environmental aspects, such as the “Ban On Single Use Plastics” initiative. This initiative was taken by the prestigious Ministry Of Civil Aviation, Government of India, where he served as a Standing Committee member. Through this initiative, he got a platform for encouraging people about the positive impact of the ban on plastics and why the stoppage of single-use plastics was the need of the hour.

On a personal level, Aniket Dey shared that he admired the countless Civil Servants and Government of India officials growing up in awe. Their dedication and efforts towards bringing a needful change in society caught his eye the most. He saw the impact ongoing developments had on the nation and felt the urge to become a part of it.

“The Mentor of Hindutva: Mohan Madhukar Bhagwat”, a book by Aniket Dey, shares the importance of Hindutva in today’s India. The leadership of Mohan Bhagwat in today’s India and the importance of Hindutva in the World. This book is scheduled to get released in September 2022.

Aniket Dey is also the first Indian to win the National Award For Science and Technology Achievement (NASTA) by Shri Maithripala Sirisena, Ex-President of Sri Lanka, in 2020.

The Tinsukia, Assam-born Socialist & Author, has completed his graduation in B.A.(H) history from the Hindu College, Delhi University. He is also an MPhil in Comparative Politics & Political Theory from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). In addition, he holds a Computer Programming and Ethical Hacking Diploma, Cyber Security Diploma, and a German Language Diploma. He has also done a Master’s in Tactical Operations and Strategy from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

