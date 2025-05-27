Anil Ambani Strikes Gold As Reliance Home Finance Hit Upper Circuit Again

Shares of Anil Ambani’s company, Reliance Home Finance Limited, have been witnessing a consistent and sharp rally. On Tuesday, the company’s shares once again hit the 10% upper circuit. On Monday as well, the stock had surged by nearly 10%. With this, the share price has now climbed to ₹4.40, up from the previous close of ₹4.00. In the past five trading sessions alone, the stock has jumped by 35%. This surge is attributed to the company's Q4 (January–March) financial results, which were released recently.

Long-Term Performance

Despite the recent uptick, the stock has experienced a massive long-term decline of around 96%. On September 22, 2017, the share price was ₹107. Comparing that to the current price, it has dropped significantly. However, in the last six months, the stock has gained 93%, and 12% since the beginning of this year. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5.80, while the 52-week low is ₹2.15. The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹213.21 crore.

Q4 Financial Results

Reliance Home Finance reported a net loss of ₹68.8 lakh in the quarter ending March 2025. This is a substantial improvement compared to the ₹674.9 lakh loss in the same quarter last year, reflecting a significant recovery. Over the financial year, the company has reduced its losses by nearly 90%. In FY 2018-19, the net loss stood at ₹24.17 crore, which was brought down to ₹3.55 crore in the previous fiscal. This marked reduction in losses is considered a positive sign of turnaround for the company.



