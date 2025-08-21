Anil Ambani’s Relaince Power and Reliance Infra rally over 15% in 3 days; Stocks Hits Upper Circuit Third Consecutive Day

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power saw their shares surge sharply over the past two sessions, supported by significant project-related announcements that lifted investor sentiment. Reliance Infrastructure’s stock rose 10.28% in two days to hit a high of Rs 289.25 on the BSE on Wednesday, while Reliance Power zoomed 10.2% to a high of Rs 47.70 over the same period. Today Reliance Power and Relaince Infra again surged by 5 percent hitting upper circuit for the third consecutive time. Anil Ambani has faced years of financial struggles with most of his companies under stress. However, the recent gains are after getting new projects that have revived investor confidence. Reliance Infrastructure received a Letter of Award from state-run NHPC for a major 390 MW solar power project with integrated battery storage. The battery system will have a storage capacity of 780 MWh.

Once completed, Reliance Group will have the ability to generate 700 MWp of solar power and store 780 MWh of electricity, significantly boosting its clean energy portfolio. The company's 52-week high is Rs 425.Reliance Power already has a capacity of around 2.5 GW of solar power and 2.5 GWh of battery storage. It has now established a new company in Bhutan named GDL Reliance Solar Pte Ltd (GRSPL).This venture is a subsidiary of Reliance Power and has been incorporated in Bhutan's Special Administrative Region (SAR) called Gelephu Mindfulness City.The entity is a joint venture (JV) between Green Digital Pvt Ltd (a Bhutan government company) and Reliance Enterprises Pvt Ltd (REPL). Reliance Power's 52-week high is Rs 76.49.

Anil’s comeback isn’t a solo race—it’s a relay with his sons, Jai Anmol (33) and Jai Anshul (28), who have emerged as the strategic minds behind Reliance Group’s revival. Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, the two profitable pillars of Anil’s empire, are leading the charge in his comeback. Both companies have undergone dramatic turnarounds, becoming debt-free and posting impressive financials, while expanding into high-growth sectors.Once burdened by debt, Reliance Power is now a ₹23,000 crore company. For the January–March quarter of FY25, Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 397.56 crore in the same period last year.Reliance Infrastructure has also soared, with its market capitalization rising from ₹8,500 crore to ₹12,500 crore. From a dramatic fall after the 2008 crash and the collapse of key ventures, Anil Ambani’s group is now seeking redemption with focus on two emerging sectors — clean energy and defence, which are fast becoming the new pillars of his rebuilding strategy.