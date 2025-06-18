Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra Hits Upper Circuit After Dassault Falcon Jet Partnership

In a major boost to India’s aerospace ambitions and a clear signal of corporate revival, Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. saw its shares hit the 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, June 18, following the announcement of a strategic partnership with France’s Dassault Aviation. The collaboration involves the manufacturing of Falcon 2000 business jets in India, marking a significant milestone for both Reliance and the Indian defence and aviation ecosystem.

Reliance Infrastructure’s stock opened at ₹365.95, compared to its previous close of ₹367.70, and surged to its upper circuit limit of ₹386.05 in intraday trade on the BSE, reflecting investor confidence in the group’s growth trajectory. The development was officially announced at the prestigious Paris Air Show, where Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Infra—unveiled their landmark collaboration. The two firms will jointly establish a final assembly line for Falcon 2000 jets in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the first such facility for Dassault outside of France.

Dassault Aviation stated that it plans to deliver the first made-in-India Falcon 2000 jets by 2028, catering to both corporate and military demands across domestic and global markets. “The partnership represents a significant step in advancing India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities,” Reliance Infrastructure said in its exchange filing, underlining the national and strategic importance of the deal.

For Anil Ambani—once among India’s most high-profile industrialists—the partnership with Dassault marks a turning point. After years of corporate challenges and financial distress ADAG stocks group have been staging a forceful comeback. Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have both surged over 22% in June so far. Over the past year, Reliance Power has rocketed 173%, while Reliance Infrastructure has rallied 141%, indicating renewed investor faith and growing momentum for the group’s revival. The twin rally is being closely watched by market participants and industry observers, many of whom view this as the beginning of a long-awaited turnaround for the beleaguered Anil Ambani owned Reliance Group.