Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra Share Price Zoom Despite Indian Stock Market Crash Amid Trump’s Tariff Policy

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure share price traded higher on Friday despIte the broader weakness in the Indian stock market. Reliance Infra shares gained as much as 3.1% to ₹290.70 apiece on the BSE.Reliance Infra shares witnessed buying after the company announced that its subsidiaries BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, have secured approval to recover ₹21,413 crore in regulatory assets over the next four years.

The Supreme Court on August 6 directed that the regulatory assets including carrying costs to the tune of ₹27,200.37 crore be paid within three years to Delhi's three private discoms. Regulatory assets, essentially deferred revenue gaps to be recovered in future tariffs, have risen sharply, reaching ₹12,993.53 crore for BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), ₹8,419.14 crore for BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and ₹5,787.70 crore for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) as on March 31, 2024, totalling ₹27,200.37 crore.The apex court disposed of writ petitions and appeals filed in 2014 by the BSES distribution companies, which had challenged non-cost-reflective tariffs, the alleged unlawful creation of regulatory assets, and delays in their liquidation. The matter was heard extensively, with participation from state governments and electricity regulators, before the court reserved its judgment in February 2025.

In its verdict, the apex court laid down 10 guiding principles — referred to as “sutras” — and issued nine binding directions to electricity regulators and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL).Reliance Infrastructure share price has fallen 24% in one month, but has risen 22% in three months. While the stock has declined 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has generated 46% returns in two years and delivered multibagger returns of 900% in five years.At 12:00 PM, Reliance Infra share price was trading 0.04% higher at ₹282.05 apiece on the BSE.

Over the past two weeks, Reliance Infrastructure shares have fallen 20%, after Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday in connection with its money laundering probe into an alleged Rs 17,000 crore bank loan fraud case. Ambani has sought seven days to furnish documents pertaining to the queries posed to him by the ED. The ED will question another close aide, Sateesh Seth of Reliance Group on Thursday and on Wednesday, it questioned Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former close aide of Ambani. Loans to group firms—Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Communications—amounting to around Rs 17,000 crore have reportedly turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), involving nearly 20 lenders. Nearly 20 private and public sector banks had given loans to Anil Ambani's entities over a period of time, which eventually turned into non-performing assets. Three entities of Reliance Group - Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL) and Reliance Communications (RCom) - were given a total of about ₹17,000 crore by the banks.