Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra Shares Rise 3% After Mumbai Metro One Reports Strong Business; Q2 Profit Jumps 886%

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Limited reported a strong performance in the second quarter. Its subsidiary, Mumbai Metro One, posted its highest-ever monthly ridership of 139.81 lakh in September 2025 — the best since launch. The company also signed a ₹600-lakh agreement with Indian Overseas Bank to introduce a new partner for Scan & Pay and mobile QR ticketing services.

The company's consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared to ₹2,546.00 crore, marking an impressive 886% growth compared to ₹287.00 crore in the previous quarter.The company’s consolidated EBITDA rises 202% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,265 crore, compared to Rs 1,123 crore in Q2FY25. Total consolidated income grew 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 6,309 crore, up from Rs 6,036 crore in Q1FY26. The company’s total income was at Rs 7,345.96 crore in Q2FY25.The company said its standalone bank debt remains at zero, while standalone net worth stood at Rs 24,340 crore.

The company’s consolidated assets stood at Rs 69,708.76 crore, as of September 30, 2025, with a strong retail investor base of over seven lakh shareholders. The company also addressed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at the company’s offices and provisionally attach of certain properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a show cause notice to the company on October 6, 2025, for alleged violations under the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations. Reliance Infrastructure said it will take appropriate legal steps in response and clarified that its operations remain unaffected by these proceedings. “Based on the information above, no adjustment has been made in the consolidation financial results as on the date,” the company said in its release. “The outcome of the proceedings is presently uncertain and cannot be determined at this stage,” it noted.

Last month Reliance Infra shares recorded a significant fall amid news reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh as part of a FEMA investigation being conducted against the Anil Ambani Group company.At least six premises of some linked entities in Mumbai and Mhow in Indore were searched. The surprise action was part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) investigation being conducted against Reliance Infrastructure on charges of making some illegal remittances abroad.The agency's actions under the PMLA were based on a SEBI report that claimed R Infra moved funds disguised as inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to Reliance Group companies through a company called CLE. The Reliance Group denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement that the allegation regarding the diversion of ₹10,000 crore to an undisclosed party was a 10-year-old matter, and the company had stated in its financial statements that its exposure was only around ₹6,500 crore. The company, in its filing to stock exchanges on Tuesday, said the latest FEMA action has had "absolutely no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of the company."