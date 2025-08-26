Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Shares Bounce Back From Lower Circuit

Anil Ambani owned shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have finally moved past the lower circuit limits after stocks of both the firms dropped 5%. Both stocks were locked in their lower circuits, raising concerns among investors who closely track developments around the Reliance Group companies.The sudden slide came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched fresh search operations on Saturday at Anil Ambani’s Mumbai residence and the offices of the bankrupt Reliance Communications.The searches were carried out following a complaint filed by the State Bank of India over an alleged ₹2,929 crore bank fraud linked to Reliance Communications.

Ambani, through his spokesperson, denied all allegations, clarifying that the transactions under probe date back more than a decade

Reliance Power slipped to Rs 46.49 on the BSE, while Reliance Infrastructure declined to Rs 275.05. Reliance Communications shares also dropped 4.86 per cent to Rs 1.76, locking into the lower circuit.On Sunday, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure issued separate exchange filings clarifying that the CBI action on Reliance Communications has no bearing on their business operations, governance or financial performance. The companies emphasised they are independent listed entities with no financial or business linkage to Reliance Communications.They further noted that Anil Ambani has not been on the board of Reliance Power for more than three-and-a-half years. “The recent action by CBI on Reliance Communications Ltd and on Anil D Ambani has no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders,” the companies said.

Reliance Infrastructure, an Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Company, is an infrastructure company that develops projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across sectors, including power, roads, metro rail, airports, and defence.The company operates a diversified portfolio of seven toll road assets, spanning a total length of about 2,468 lane kilometers across key high-traffic corridors in India.The company also operates in the utility sector with a presence across the power value chain, including generation, transmission, distribution, and power trading. Its two subsidiaries, known as Delhi Discoms, serve over 5.2 million consumers in Delhi.

Reliance Power focuses on developing, constructing, and operating power generation projects. In addition, the company also develops coal mines linked to these projects. It has a portfolio of 5,305 megawatt (MW) of operational power generation capacity.It’s diversified across coal, gas, hydro, wind, and solar power. Major projects include the Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project (3,960 MW), the world’s largest integrated coal-based power project. The list also includes the Roza coal-based power project (1,200 MW), solar power project (140 MW), and wind power (5 MW). Once a strong force most of Anil Ambani’s businesses have been reduced to financial debris. However, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, are the only remaining ones which is quietly orchestrating a revival of the Reliance Group.