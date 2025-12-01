Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Shares Fall After Recent Jump

Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power and Reliance Infra fell on Monday morning after the ADAG group witnessed a sharp rebound last week. On Friday, November 28, RInfra shares climbed as much as 5% to an intraday high of Rs 175 after six straight sessions of declines. In today’s trading session, Reliance Power Ltd (RPOWER) opened at ₹39.70, slipping 0.25 points (-0.63%) against the previous close of 39.95. Reliance Infra fell by is down by 3.23 points (-1.88%) and is currently trading at 168.

Reliance Power has seen a 52-week high of Rs 76.49 and a 52-week low of Rs 31.30, suggesting considerable volatility during the period. The stock’s total traded quantity stood at 33.77 lakh shares, generating a turnover of Rs 13.00 crore, falling short of its two-week average trading volume of 50.45 lakh shares.Last week, Reliance Power announced a significant governance revamp alongside major clean-energy milestones. The board, at its meeting on November 19, approved the formation of a new Board of Management (BOM) comprising the CEO, key managerial personnel and senior leadership, aimed at strengthening oversight to support long-term value creation for all stakeholders.“The creation of the board of management represents a step in Reliance Power’s pursuit of stronger governance, sharper oversight mechanisms, and building a more agile and future-ready organisation. The initiative reflects the Company’s commitment to adopting best-in-class governance practices that support long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” it said in a press statement.

Reliance Infrastructure, operating within the power industry, holds a market capitalisation of approximately ₹6,189 crore, categorising it as a small-cap stock. Reliance Infrastructure's trading session on 26 Nov 2025 was marked by a notable recovery from a new 52-week low to the upper circuit limit, driven by strong demand and increased delivery volumes. The Anil Ambani led group stocks have been under the lens of several agenices including investigative portal Cobrapost. They have alleged that Anil Ambani's Reliance Group had committed a massive financial fraud exceeding Rs 41,921 crore through diversion of funds from group companies since 2006.