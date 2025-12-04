Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Shares Recover After Two-Day Decline

Shares of Anil Ambani–led Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure staged a mild recovery in Thursday’s trading session after slipping for two consecutive days. The uptick reflects improving investor sentiment following a period of volatility across ADAG group stocks. Reliance Infrastructure traded at ₹38.48, up 0.18% from its previous close of ₹38.41. Meanwhile, Reliance Power inched up to ₹161.03, marking a 0.28% gain over Wednesday’s ₹160.58. Market participants view this positive movement as an early sign of stabilisation, particularly as Reliance Power continues to strengthen its fundamentals.

The company has maintained steady operational performance and recently achieved a bank debt-free status on a standalone basis—placing it among the lowest debt-to-equity players within the power sector. As part of its long-term diversification strategy, Reliance Power is transitioning toward a more balanced energy portfolio. The company is expanding into renewable energy with targeted investments in solar power generation and battery energy storage systems (BESS) through its subsidiary Reliance NU Energies. Notably, Reliance NU Energies has secured India’s largest ISTS-connected Solar + BESS project, marking a major milestone in the group’s clean-energy ambitions and positioning the company as an emerging key player in the country’s fast-growing sustainable energy ecosystem.

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure also showed signs of recovery after a sharp decline yesterday. Last week, the stock opened with a gap-up, initially gaining 2.37% and touching an intraday high of ₹176.00. However, the momentum reversed as the stock slid to an intraday low of ₹163.32, reflecting a 5% drop. The weakness followed a subdued quarterly performance, with the company reporting a 50% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,911.19 crore for the September quarter. This compares with ₹4,082.53 crore in the same period last year. Total income also fell to ₹6,309.48 crore, from ₹7,345.96 crore in the July–September period of FY25. The company, however, managed to trim expenses to ₹5,991.49 crore, down from ₹6,450.38 crore a year ago.

Despite the muted financials, Reliance Infrastructure’s consolidated net worth rose 14%, reaching ₹16,921 crore as of September 30, 2025, compared with ₹14,855 crore at the end of June 2025. The company also maintained zero bank debt on a standalone basis, reinforcing its ongoing deleveraging efforts. In terms of operational achievements, the company reported continued growth in its Delhi distribution business. Over 46,224 new consumers were added in Q2 FY26, taking the total consumer base to 53.24 lakh—a positive indicator of stable and expanding demand.