Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra, Show Modest Recovery After Sharp Decline Amid ED Probe

The Anil Ambani Group stocks were in the limelight today as Reliance Power and Reliance Infra recovered significantly after the entire group stocks saw a sharp slide on the back of news about the ED probe in the Rs 17,000 crore bank loan fraud matter. News that the company has got the nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore via subsidiaries in 4 years boosted the stock price for Reliance Infra. Reliance Power ended 1 percent higher to close at 43.82. Reliance Infra closed at 274.70 against previous close of 273.40. Reliance Infrastructure shares have been notably volatile since the last one month. The company has been in the news for many reasons.The stock is down almost 23% in the last one month. On 8 August, even as the markets fell sharply, the stock of Reliance Infrastructure went up.

Two subsidiaries of Reliance Infrastructure - BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power - are set to recover about Rs 214.13 bn in regulatory assets over four years.This recovery follows a Supreme Court ruling which upheld their right to recoup these dues over the next four years, ensuring repayment of unpaid tariffs.The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has already recognised these dues as owed to BSES discoms, which strengthens their recovery prospects significantly. The company issued a release to the exchanges on 8 August to this effect, which led to a spurt in the stock price, given the huge amount involved.

After years of corporate struggles and financial setbacks, Anil Ambani is quietly orchestrating a revival of the Reliance Group.Once a strong force, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, and most of the media businesses have been reduced to financial debris. However, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, the remaining jewels in the crown, are now leading the charge as Ambani charts a comeback. The companies confirmed that the ED's action "has no impact on business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of the company." The group highlighted its nearly debt-free status, stating they "have net worths of Rs 14,883 crore and Rs 16,431 crore, respectively, and have 50 lakh public shareholders, one of India's largest shareholder families."

Earlier, Reliance ADAG clarified that the probe is related to transactions involving YES Bank and Reliance Home Finance from over eight years ago, and that the loans in question have already been fully repaid.The group also emphasised that both RPower and RInfra are "nearly debt-free," with net worths of Rs 16,431 crore and Rs 14,883 crore, respectively. Technically, RPower finds immediate support near Rs 43 and faces resistance around Rs 49. In the case of RInfra, support is seen between Rs 265 and Rs 270, with resistance in the Rs 300–312 range.