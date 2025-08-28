Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Shares Zoom Even as Indian Markets Tumble Amid US Tariffs

Shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra jumped 2% each as Indian markets opened in negative territory on Thursday morning as the 50 per cent US tariff on Indian goods came into effect, with the Nifty 50 starting at 24,711.50 from its previous close of 24,712.05 and trading at 24,586.80, down 125.25 points or 0.51 per cent, at 9.55 am. The Sensex opened at 80,754.66 against its previous close of 80,786.54 and was at 80,378.10, lower by 408.44 points or 0.51 per cent, at the same time. The Gift Nifty had signaled a sharp gap-down opening, reflecting global concerns over the trade tensions.Oil prices fell as investors weighed the outlook for U.S. fuel demand and assessed potential crude supply shifts as India faces punishing U.S. tariffs over Russian oil imports.

Amid all this drama shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance infra saw a unexpected surge. The share price has come under pressure again due to recurring governance concerns. This includes the searches conducted by the CBI on 23 August at premises linked to Reliance Communications and its promoter, director Anil Ambani. These two stocks, long written off by markets, are witnessing a massive turnaround, both in value and sentiment, suggesting that the Ambani-led Reliance Group might be scripting a slow but steady comeback story.Reliance Infrastructure has delivered a stunning 105% return in the past year, including a 61% surge in the past month and 11% just in the last 5 trading sessions. Investors have been buoyed by a major legal reprieve: the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) suspended the NCLT’s insolvency order against the company, removing a key overhang.

The stock has been on a roll, not just due to courtroom wins but also from strategic defence contracts. Ambani's Reliance Infra recently became the first private Indian firm to independently manage a full-scale aircraft upgrade programme, a project worth Rs 5,000 crore over the next 7–10 years. This marks a significant shift into high-value defence and aerospace territory, signalling long-term revenue visibility.Meanwhile, Reliance Power (RPower) has not lagged behind. The stock has jumped over 63% in the past month, hitting levels last seen in 2018.The company also received crucial relief in an earlier legal battle: the Delhi High Court granted a stay on SECI's three-year debarment order against RPower and its subsidiaries, allowing them to continue bidding for government tenders.Adding to its momentum, RPower raised Rs 348.15 crore in May 2025 through a preferential share placement, further strengthening its balance sheet and restoring market confidence.